CASSIUS Gems: Saweetie’s Most Icy (& Sultry) Instagram Moments

Published on July 3, 2024

30th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party - Arrivals

Source: Variety / Getty


The latest up-and-coming rapper to celebrate a birthday is none other than Saweetie

The Cali-born rapper turns 30 and we’re celebrating by taking a look back at some her hottest Instagram moments. She’s been popping out on IG and stayed drama free since splitting up with Quavo in 2021.

The two dated for two years before it was discovered that Saweetie and Quavo were no longer following each other on Instagram.  So, Saweetie decided to get ahead of any rumors and took to Twitter to say that they’d split up, saying, “I’m single. I’ve endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degrades my character.”

Most recently she’s been linked to fellow West Coast native YG after they were spotted cozying up to each other during a Mexican vacation.

Major salute to YG; Saweetie’s one of the baddest in the game. We rounded up some of her hottest Instagram pictures in honor of her birthday, which you can check out below.

CASSIUS Gems: Saweetie’s Most Icy (& Sultry) Instagram Moments  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

1. And pose.

2. Sitting pretty

3. On to the next.

4. Keep swiping.

5. Red carpet ready.

6. She went all out for Halloween.

7. Fire mirror pictures.

8. Golden hour.

9. Red is her color.

10. Dripped out

11. colorful

12.

13. mirror pose

14.

15. all red everything

16. icy girl

17.

18.

19.

20.

