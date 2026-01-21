Rihanna’s $18,000 Prada shearling coat did exactly what a great winter coat should do: steal the entire moment. Spotted in New York City supporting A$AP Rocky during his Saturday Night Live appearance on January 17, Rihanna made cold-weather dressing look effortless in this unforgettable piece.

The Bajan princess wore a brand-new Prada shearling and cloth coat with a dramatic statement brown collar. It demanded attention before you noticed anything else. She layered the luxury piece over a casual track jacket, giving the look a high-low mix that felt easy and cool.

The contrast created an eye-catching silhouette that only Rih Rih could pull off.

Alongside the coat, Rihanna kept everything else sharp and simple. She wore a NYC fitted, a black pencil skirt, and Loewe’s New Comic boots in two-tone stretch lambskin and suede. The metallic donut ankle chain added edge and retails for $2,300. It’s moments like this that explain why Rihanna is a fashion icon.

There’s something about the way she puts it on that always feels fresh.

When the Coat Is The Outfit: A Gallery Of Our Fav Celebs With Serious Outerwear Game

And Rihanna isn’t the only one owning winter outerwear right now. Our faves—from Angel Reese and GloRilla to Teyana Taylor, Savannah James, and more—have been stepping out in coats that do all the talking. Some dressed up. Others dressed down. Some shine courtside. Others are made for everyday street style.

Because let’s be real: a lot of times, the coat is the outfit. When outerwear is the moment, what you wear underneath becomes a supporting character.

See our gallery of celebrity coat looks for inspiration. Whether your coat lineup is already stacked or you’re still searching for the right one, these looks prove winter dressing doesn’t have to be complicated.

When the coat does the work, everything else falls into place.

When The Coat Is The Outfit: A Gallery Of Our Fav Celebs In Some Serious Outerwear was originally published on hellobeautiful.com