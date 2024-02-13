Check Out Photos From ‘The Vince Staples Show’ Screening & Red Carpet In Hollywood

Netflix hosted a star-studded red carpet and special screening for “The Vince Staples Show” on Monday (Feb. 12) in Hollywood. Read more details about the show ahead of its premiere this week and check out a gallery from the screening inside.
The screening and red carpet was dazzled with stars, who are featured in the series and those who came to support. “The Vince Staples Show” creator and star Vince Staples attended alongside cast mates Andrea Ellsworth, Christopher Meyer, Kareem Grimes, Mylen Bradford, Natasha Blasick, Naté Jones, Pharaoh Singleton, Rafael Castillo, Watts Homie Quan, and Zylen Arnaud. Other guests included the show’s producers Kenya Barris, Maurice Williams, Ian Edelman, Corey Smyth, and William Stefan Smith.
Actors Daniel Kaluuya, artist David Banner, media mogul Karen Civil, actor Keith Powers and artist Kilo Kish were also in attendance to support the new comedy series.
The series comes from the mind of Vince and executive produced by Barris. It is a limited series of satirical tales created by Staples, Edelman and Williams. The show is executive produced by Staples, Barris (Khalabo Ink Society), Corey Smyth, Edelman (Edelgang), Williams, and William Stefan Smith.
The official series description:
Who’s Vince Staples? Well, that’s a tricky question. He’s kind of famous, but he’s not. He’s kind of rich, but he’s not. He’s also kind of a criminal. But he’s…not? Follow him on his daily adventures, where anything that can go wrong usually does.
Netflix’s “The Vince Staples Show” premieres on February 15, 2024, only on the streaming platform.
Check out a gallery from the screening below:
-
