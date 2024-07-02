Listen Live
Check Out The Most Viral Moments From The 2024 BET Awards [Gallery]

Published on July 2, 2024

2024 BET Awards - Show

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty


The 2024 BET Awards took place last night (June 30) in Los Angeles. It lived up to its status as culture’s biggest night with a mix of celebration, performances and lots of viral moments. Check out a gallery of our favorite 2024 BET Awards moments inside.

The BET Awards still has the Internet buzzing. Between its monumental tribute to the most deserving artist, Usher, who received this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award to Victoria Monét living out her moment on stage, the awards ceremony was a night to remember.

The show celebrated Black artists,’ their impact and the culture. Before Usher was honored for the Lifetime Achievement Award, he received a welcoming and masterful musical tribute from artists Childish Gambino, Keke Palmer, Chloe Bailey, Teyana Taylor and more.

There were also memorable performances from Tyla, Victoria Monét and Megan’s notable opening act. The ceremony hosted by actress, producer and entertainer Taraji P. Henson, reminded us of the power of music and performance in bringing people together. It also honored those who paved a way for the future of music and culture. Henson paid homage to one of this year’s most culturally significant moments by performing her own rendition to Kendrick Lamar’s “They Not Like Us,” supporting the acting community.

Artists who took home some of this year’s most impressive awards were Killer Mike, who received a well deserved win for Album of the Year; Tyla who won Best New Artist; Victoria Monét’s “On My Mama” for Best Music Video; and Angel Reese who took home Sportsman of the Year to name a few.

For the full list of 2024 BET Awards winners, check BET’s website here.

Check out our favorite and most viral moments from the 2024 BET Awards below:

Check Out The Most Viral Moments From The 2024 BET Awards [Gallery]  was originally published on globalgrind.com

1. Megan Thee Stallion Opens The Show

Source:YouTube

2. Pop Out, Taraji!

Source:YouTube

3. The Girls Showed Up & Showed Out For The Usher Tribute

Source:YouTube

4. So Happy For Ms. Monét

Source:YouTube

5. Tanner Adell Takes BET To The Rodeo

Source:YouTube

6. Tyla, Gunna & Skillibeng Make It Jump

Source:YouTube

7. Shaboozey Took BET Fans To The Saloon

Source:YouTube

8. Killer Mike Gets Album of the Year

Source:KillerMike
