Listen Live
Arts & Entertainment

Cocoa Kings & Godiva Goddesses: Milk Chocolate Celebs Giving Us a Sweet Tooth

Published on July 28, 2023

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

 
The Morning Hustle Cash Grab Game 2023 Graphics
The Morning Hustle Featured Video
CLOSE

Mental Mondays Matty Willz

Source: Radio One / Radio One


Today, July 28, is observed as National Milk Chocolate Day (according to National Today).  This is a perfect day to enjoy any and all things chocolate.

Of course, there’s nothing wrong with the chocolate you can eat. Whether it’s candy or ice cream, there’s nothing wrong with what melts in your mouth.

However, there is ALSO nothing wrong with the chocolate that you can only look at.

We have seen our fair share of celebrities proving that “Black is beautiful.” And although we have nothing but love for our caramel-complected brothers & sisters, we figured that it’s a perfect day to show some love to some of our cocoa kings and queens.

Check out some of our favorites below!

Cocoa Kings & Godiva Goddesses: Milk Chocolate Celebs Giving Us a Sweet Tooth  was originally published on foxync.com

1. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Source:Getty

2. Keke Palmer

Keke Palmer Source:Getty

3. Aldis Hodge

Aldis Hodge Source:Getty

4. Sevyn Streeter

Sevyn Streeter Source:Getty

5. Sinqua Walls

Sinqua Walls Source:Getty

6. Coco Jones

Coco Jones Source:Getty

7. Trevante Rhodes

Trevante Rhodes Source:Getty

8. Tems

Tems Source:Getty

9. Idris Elba

Idris Elba Source:Getty

10. Janelle Monáe

Janelle Monáe Source:Getty

11. Daniel Kaluuya

Daniel Kaluuya Source:Getty

12. Kelly Rowland

Kelly Rowland Source:Getty

13. Morris Chestnut

Morris Chestnut Source:Getty

14. Teyonah Parris

Teyonah Parris Source:Getty

15. John Boyega

John Boyega Source:Getty

16. Nia Long

Nia Long Source:Getty

17. Damson Idris

Damson Idris Source:Getty

18. Ryan Destiny

Ryan Destiny Source:Getty

19. John David Washington

John David Washington Source:Getty

20. Kaliii

Kaliii Source:Getty

21. SKEPTA

SKEPTA Source:Getty

22. Shannon Thornton

Shannon Thornton Source:Getty
More From TheMorningHustle

Leave a Reply

The Morning Hustle

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close