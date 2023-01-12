Corade’s Prayer: Naomi Osaka Announces Pregnancy, Twitter Says Cordae Won At Life

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Cordae found his name trending on Twitter starting on Wednesday (Jan. 11) after his girlfriend, Naomi Osaka announced she was expecting her first child. Fans of the rapper and tennis superstar are naturally celebrating the news and getting off jokes at Cordae’s expense but it isn’t mean-spirited in the least for the most part.

Cordae, 25, and Osaka, also 25, have been quite the pair over the past few years with the talented rapper often seen courtside supporting his lady. Since 2019, the couple has been going strong, and the addition of a little one all but signals that this is a union that was meant to last. We should note that while Osaka never mentions the DMV rapper, it can be assumed that he is indeed the father.

In Osaka’s announcement, she shared a photo of an ultrasound showing off the couple’s upcoming bundle of joy along with the promise that she’ll make a return to the court and says her child will be there cheering mom on. For Osaka fans, the news comes with the caveat that she’s intending to take off the entire year of 2023 but will make a return to the court in 2024.

“I realize that life is so short and I don’t take any moments for granted, everyday is a new blessing and adventure,” Osaka tweeted yesterday. “I know that I have much to look forward to in the future, one thing I’m looking forward to is for my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone, ‘that’s my mom,’ haha. 2023 will be a year that’ll be full of lessons for me and I hope I’ll see you guys in the start of the next one cause I’ll be at Aus 2024 (Australian Open).”

Cordae hasn’t been terribly active on social media, last tweeting on Jan. 5 writing “I feel like I’m the underdog” and “just until 2 ??” in a pair of tweets.

As it stands, congrats are in order for the happy couple and the reactions below are saluting Cordae for what people are saying is the A$AP Rocky package of wifing up and having a baby with a bonafide star. In all seriousness, we’re very happy for the couple.

Check out the tweets below.

—

Photo: Getty

The post Corade’s Prayer: Naomi Osaka Announces Pregnancy, Twitter Says Cordae Won At Life appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

Corade’s Prayer: Naomi Osaka Announces Pregnancy, Twitter Says Cordae Won At Life was originally published on hiphopwired.com