Listen Live
Close
Style & Fashion

Red Carpet Rundown: Jurnee Smollett, Teyana Taylor, Wunmi Mosaku Dazzle At The CCA Black Cinema & Television Awards

Published on December 10, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Critics Choice Association's 8th Annual Celebration Of Black Cinema & Television

Source: The Critics Choice Association’s 8th Annual Celebration Of Black Cinema & Television

The 8th annual Critics Choice Celebration Of Black Cinema & Television brought out the brightest names in Black Hollywood, last night, for a ceremony honoring their contributions to the culture. ‘Sinners’ director Ryan Coogler, ‘One Battle After Another’ star Teyana Taylor, and ‘Smoke’ actress Jurnee Smollett received well-deserved recognition as award season frontrunners.

Samuel L. Jackson proudly presented Jurnee with the “Best Actress in a Horror Series” award for her portrayal of Detective Michelle Calderone in the Apple+ series. She dazzled on the red carpet in a strapless rose gold sequin gown. The two shared a warm moment on the carpet.

The Critics Choice Association's 8th Annual Celebration Of Black Cinema & Television - Inside

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

Related Stories

Michael B. Jordan, who recently garnered a Best Actor Golden Globe nomination for his complex roles as Smoke and Stack in ‘Sinners,’ embraced his former ‘Creed’ co-star Tessa Thompson on the carpet.

The Critics Choice Association's 8th Annual Celebration Of Black Cinema & Television - Inside

Source: Randy Shropshire / Getty

Teyana Taylor also received a Golden Globe nomination. The burgeoning actress has been werking this award season as she collects her flowers. She joined Regina Hall and Chase Infiniti in receiving the Ensemble Award for their work in One Battle After Another.

The Critics Choice Association's 8th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television - Inside

Source: Earl Gibson III / Getty

Keep scrolling for more looks from the red carpet

Red Carpet Rundown: Jurnee Smollett, Teyana Taylor, Wunmi Mosaku Dazzle At The CCA Black Cinema & Television Awards was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Teyana Taylor

Teyana Taylor Source:Getty

Teyana Taylor looked stunning per usual, opting for this elegent Nicholas Oakwell Couture gown with corset bodice and embroidery detail that was perfect for the occasion.

Red Carpet Rundown: Jurnee Smollett, Teyana Taylor, Wunmi Mosaku Dazzle At The CCA Black Cinema & Television Awards was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

2. Jurnee Smollett

Jurnee Smollett Source:Getty

Jurnee Smollett had a fashion moment in this sexy strapless Alex Perry gown that sparkled on the red carpet. She completed the look with cascading waves and soft glam.

Red Carpet Rundown: Jurnee Smollett, Teyana Taylor, Wunmi Mosaku Dazzle At The CCA Black Cinema & Television Awards was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

3. Wunmi Mosaku

Wunmi Mosaku Source:Getty

‘Sinners’ beauty Wunmi Mosaku served royal vibes in a vibrant purple gown and glowing makeup that accentuated her rich brown skin.

Red Carpet Rundown: Jurnee Smollett, Teyana Taylor, Wunmi Mosaku Dazzle At The CCA Black Cinema & Television Awards was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

4. Ryan Destiny

Ryan Destiny Source:Getty

Ryan Destiny always serves a look. The gorgeous actress put her best foot forward in a burgundy leather look that shined on the carpet.

Red Carpet Rundown: Jurnee Smollett, Teyana Taylor, Wunmi Mosaku Dazzle At The CCA Black Cinema & Television Awards was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

More from The Morning Hustle
More From TheMorningHustle

The Morning Hustle

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close