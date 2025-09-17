Listen Live
Local

DaBaby’s Music Video Honoring Light Rail Stabbing Victim Receives Mixed Reviews

Published on September 17, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Wiz Khalifa, Sean Paul & Da Baby In Concert - Atlanta, GA

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Charlotte rapper DaBaby released a new music video, “Save Me,” which pays tribute to Iryna Zarutska, the 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee killed in an unprovoked stabbing on the CATS Blue Line last month.

The video recreates the August 22 attack, with actors portraying both Zarutska and her accused attacker. In the music video, DaBaby intervenes to prevent the tragedy from happening.

The tribute has split public opinion. Supporters say the project honors Zarutska’s memory and draws attention to safety concerns, while critics argue that restaging such a recent and traumatic event risks exploitation.

Reactions To DaBaby’s “Save Me”

DaBaby’s Music Video Honoring Light Rail Stabbing Victim Receives Mixed Reviews  was originally published on theblockcharlotte.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

More from The Morning Hustle
More From TheMorningHustle
Trending Stories
5 Items

Style Gallery: Everyone’s Still Talking About Wendy Williams Slaying NYFW

Trey Reed: Family Demands Answers In Black Student’s Hanging

27 Items

Headturning Celebrity Fashion from the 2025 Emmy Awards

8 Items

Find Out The Theme Nights for the 2025 Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Cardi B’s Daughter Kulture Is Already A Fashion Week Star

10 Items

Adin Ross Says Megan Thee Stallion Used A Mariachi Band To Serve Him Legal Papers, The Hotties Love It

MAGA Conservative Activist Charlie Kirk Dies After Utah Shooting

27 Items

The Best and Worst Celebrity Fashion from the 2025 MTV VMAs

The Morning Hustle

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close