Alleged Video Surveillance Footage Abusing Cassie Leaks Online [WATCH]

It was just six short years ago that we saw Diddy and Cassie, one of hip-hop’s most glorified couples at the time, gracing the red carpet together at the 2018 Met Gala in New York City (seen above). The “Official Girl” singer rocking a black tux with her best Aaliyah swoop bang, the Press Play music mogul rocking one similar in his signature all-white steez with an iced-out crucifix around his neck for added irony, they couldn’t be a better representation of the rock star lifestyle many crave and envy.

However, just two years prior to that “glorified” night, Diddy is allegedly seen on camera punching, kicking and ravishingly beating on his then-girlfriend in an unearthed video that has officially been released by CNN today.

We must warn you: the video below is extremely graphic and can be very unsettling. Please watch at your own discretion:

CNN has provided the video with better context on their page, including the date, time and events leading up to and during the surveillance video in question. More details below, via CNN:

“The footage, compiled from multiple camera angles dated March 5, 2016, appears to show the rapper, producer and business mogul during an incident that, according to Ventura’s complaint, occurred at the now-closed InterContinental Hotel in Century City, Los Angeles. CNN verified the location based on publicly available photos of the former hotel’s interior.

In the video, Ventura exits a hotel room and walks to a bank of elevators. Combs, holding a towel around his waist, runs down a hall after Ventura. He grabs her by the back of the neck and throws her to the floor. Still holding his towel closed with one hand, he then turns to kick her, the video shows.

As Ventura is on the ground, Combs retrieves a purse and suitcase from the floor near the elevators. He turns around and kicks Ventura again as she lies motionless on the floor. About four seconds transpire between the two kicks, according to the video. He then briefly drags Ventura by her sweatshirt toward a room before walking away.

Ventura is then seen slowly standing up. She gathers items from the floor and moves to pick up a phone on the hallway wall near the elevators. Combs, still in a towel and socks, returns. A mirror directly across from the security camera shows Combs appearing to shove Ventura.

Seconds later, he sits down on a chair, grabs an object off a table and forcefully throws it toward Ventura. Combs is seen walking away, then turns toward Ventura once again when an elevator door opens and someone appears to exit.”

This all of course stems from the abuse lawsuit Cassie filed against Diddy back in November 2023 that infamously was settled within a day. Based on how graphic that video alone is, we can now see why they were so quick.

