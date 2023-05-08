In an April interview with The Cut, Yung Miami updated us on her relationship status with Diddy. When asked if they were still dating, the rapper said no, but mentioned they’re good friends.
“We’re still friends! We’re still good friends! But we’re single. That’s not my man,” she continued. “We had our own situation, I’m not gonna put a title on it. We were fucking with each other hard. We were together every day at one point. He supported me, I supported him. I’ll let the internet call it whatever they want to call it.”
The “friends” had one hell of a date night at the Met Gala. And now the Caresha, Please host is singing a new tune.
The Act Up rapper sent fans spiraling when she tweeted, “Acting bad with the nigga I told ya’ll I was done with.”
We’ve seen an increase in celebrities spinning the block lately. And while we’re rooting for some of them, our unsolicited advice is that you don’t take this as a sign to rekindle with your ex. But if you feel inspired, here are some couples spinning the block.
Spin The Block: Yung Miami and Diddy Rekindle Their Relationship was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Nelly And AshantiSource:Getty
After calling it quits almost a decade ago, Nelly and Ashanti were spotted at the Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia fight looking super cozy, sparking dating rumors.
While they haven’t confirmed the dating rumors, the internet is here for a possible reunion.
2. Lil Durk and India RoyaleSource:Getty
Lil Durk has always been a ride-or-die for India Royale. The rapper promoted her on business in Drake’s song, In the Bible. Unfortunately, his infidelities caused him to fumble the bag. After publicly begging for her forgiveness, she finally took the rapper back.
3. Celebrity Sightings In Paris – March 4th, 2022Source:Getty
Lil Baby and Jayda Cheaves have been off and on for some time now. The two share an adorable son together, which keeps them bonded for life. In an interview with FOX SOUL’s Brutally Honest with Jasmine Brand, the influencer said dating after Lil Baby has been difficult because men are intimidated. Since then, the two sparked rumors that they’ve rekindled their romance after being spotted with the rapper at an Atlanta Hawks game in April.
