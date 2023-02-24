Not Today, Satan: The Shade Room Posts Then Deletes Doja Cat Devil Photo, Twitter Barks Back

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of the hosts providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

The Shade Room cemented itself as one of the top celebrity gossip hubs in the vast space of such content, but they’re getting a bit of pushback from fans at the moment. After the social media page of The Shade Room posted then deleted an image of Doja Cat wearing a devil outfit, they doubled down with a message about faith causing fans to react on Twitter.

Salute to Pop Crave for catching the moment that apparently happened earlier Friday morning (Feb. 24). In the tweet below, Doja Cat’s sultry photo was reportedly shared on Shade Room’s Instagram page and taken down.

Shortly after, the popular page posted an image featuring the words, “I will never be ashamed of my faith” with the caption reading, “If you want to know what side of faith we stand on, we stand for God. We stand for Jesus. If you do too, throw up your [praying hands emoji] in the comments – #ToBeClear #NotAshamed #GoodMorning #MorningInspiration #John316.”

What isn’t readily clear is if the message The Shade Room shared was in connection to the Doja Cat photo or just part of the brand’s usual content flow but most fans on Twitter found the statement to be contradictory considering what content is usually covered by the page. Further, this adds fuel to a growing rumor that famed church leader TD Jakes either owns or is connected to the brand.

Without passing judgment, plenty of sites operate under the same pattern that Shade Room undertakes but few have been as successful as the brand. As it stands, folks are really letting the page have it online and it doesn’t look like it’s letting up anytime soon.

We’ve gathered some of the reactions to the page’s faith-based post below. Also, we’ve added the photos of Doja Cat too.

—

Photo:

The post Not Today, Satan: The Shade Room Posts Then Deletes Doja Cat Devil Photo, Twitter Barks Back appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

Not Today, Satan: The Shade Room Posts Then Deletes Doja Cat Devil Photo, Twitter Barks Back was originally published on hiphopwired.com