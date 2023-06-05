Drake Spotted Rocking Nail Polish, Twitter Wishes He Chose A Better Color

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

This time it’s not a sneaker choice or an over-the-top new diamond chain but nail polish.

Nail polish has slowly become more socially acceptable for anyone to rock depending on their personal style, but it’s a first we’ve seen on Drake.

The Canadian rapper appeared on a live stream for his favorite betting app, Stake, and while he was chatting with his phone in his hand, fans could easily see his polished nails. The entire manicure was yellow, save for the ring finger’s nail, which was blue.

Drake wore a vintage tan State Property workwear jacket to match the manicure. Fans even found it funny that Drake thought to make the pairing, tweeting, “Drake with painted nails while wearing a State Property shirt…the jokes and diss tracks write themselves.”

Drizzy is also close with Lil Yachty, who played a significant role in revolutionizing nail polish and removing the stigma of men rocking it, especially in Hip-Hop.

Yachty even started his own brand of nail polish, CRETE, and a few years ago, he talked to TMZ about the new venture and hoped anyone would be comfortable expressing themselves through nail art.

“It’s essentially unisex, but I want it to be more focused on men to use it and be comfortable. Bruh, it’s 2020. It’s about to be 2021. What are the barriers?” he told TMZ.

Another rapper who’s expressed themselves through nail art and hopes it stops being seen as a purely feminine style is A$AP Rocky, telling Vogue in 2019, “I feel like men should be able to do nail art without feeling feminine.

See how Twitter reacted to Drake hopping on the nail polish trend below.

