Dwight Howard Reportedly Admits To Hooking Up With Man From Instagram, Denies He Forced A Threesome

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

In newly attained court documents obtained by Radar Online, Howard is changing his tone on his relationship with a man named Stephen Harper, having previously denied all accusations. Now, Howard has admitted that he met Harper on social media in May 2021.

In the suit, Harper claims that it all began when he DM’d Howard on Instagram on May 29, 2021, using his “secondary Instagram account” and gave Howard his phone number. Harper says that Howard responded to the DM with a devil emoji, and the conversation flowed from there.

Eventually, Howard saw Harper’s real IG account and the exchanges got more spicy, with Howard saying he was “into freaky” things and wanted Harper to send him nudes.

Harper offered up screenshots as proof of the conversation, including one where Howard asserts he’s not gay.

“Now I want you to know I’m not like gay or anything. I’m jus a lil nasty sometimes. Ion wanna offend you,” Howard’s DM to Harper allegedly read.

After months of talking and exchanging explicit images and videos, the two finally met. However, when Harper showed up at the NBA star’s home, a man named Kitty, who was dressed up as a woman, was also present.

According to court documents, Harper had previously told Howard that he wasn’t interested in a threesome, but he still insisted on it that night. As the night drew on, Howard reportedly told him he was “going to do whatever,” and he was “going to like it.”

Howard is now admitting that the two did exchange texts in 2021, “several of which included sexually explicit content, such as photographs and videos.” And when he eventually visited his home in July, the two moved things to his bedroom and kissed, but nothing was forced.

Howard last played for the NBA as a Los Angeles Laker during the 2021-2022 season, capping off an impressive 18-year NBA career. Most recently, he’s taken his talents to Taiwan with the Taoyuan Leopards, where he was added to the T1 League’s first team and named the Most Valuable Import.

See how social media is reacting to the court documents’ findings below.

Dwight Howard Reportedly Admits To Hooking Up With Man From Instagram, Denies He Forced A Threesome was originally published on cassiuslife.com