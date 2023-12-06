Famous Singers & Rappers Who Have Children Together

In honor of the news that allegedly Ashanti and Nelly are excepting their first child together, we wanted to gather up a few other celebrity musicians that also have children together.
There are many celebrities that cross industries when falling in love but others have built upon their common interest when choosing their partner for life. There are many Black musicians and musicians of color who have found love in the music and married their partner and/or had children with that partner. Continue scrolling to see our list below:
1. Rihanna & A$AP Rocky
Children: As of 2023, Rihanna & A$AP Rocky have 2 children together.
Music Collabs: A$AP Rocky was on the remix of Rihanna’s song “Cockiness (I love it)” and Rihanna has stared in A$AP Rocky’s “Fashon Killa” and “D.M.B.” music videoes.
2. Whitney Houston & Bobby BrownSource:Getty
Children: Whitney Houston & Bobby Brown have one daughter together, Bobbi Kristina Brown
Music Collabs: Whitney Houston & Bobby Brown have performed together many times and have collaborated on songs including “Something In Common” and “My Love”
3. Beyoncé & Jay-Z
Children: As of 2023, Beyoncé & Jay-Z have 3 children together, Blue Ivy, Sir and Rumi.
Music Caollabs: Beyoncé & Jay-Z first song together was “03 Bonnie & Clyde” and since then they have collaborated on “Crazy In-Love”, “Drunk In Love” and the “Everything Is Love” Album.
4. Mariah Carey & Nick CannonSource:Getty
Children: Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon have 2 children together, Monroe Cannon and Moroccan Cannon
Music Collabs: Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon never released songs together but Nick did appear in Mariah’s “Love Story” music video.
5. Cardi B & Offset
Children: As of 2023, Cardi B & Offset have 2 children together Kulture and Wave Set.
Music Collabs: Cardi B & Offset have over 20 songs together including; “Clout”, “Who Want The Smoke” and “Motorsport”
6. Ciara & FutureSource:Getty
Children: Ciara & Future have one son together, Future Zahir Wilburn
Music Collabs: Future is featured on Ciara’s song “Where You Go” and has a speaking part in her music video for “Body Party.”
7. Alicia Keys & Swizz BeatzSource:Getty
Chilcren: Alicia Keys & Swizz Beatz have 2 sons together,
Music Collabs: Swizz Beatz is featured on Alicia Keys song “Lover Man” and Alicia Keys is featured on Swizz Beatz song “International Party.”
8. Rita & Bob Marley
Children: Rita & Bob Marley have 3 children together, 1 daughter and 2 sons, Cedella, David aka Ziggy and Stephen Marley
Music Collabs: Rita was a part of the backup singers for Bob Marley and the Wailers, called “The I-Threes”
9. Erykah Badu & André 3000Source:Getty
Children: Erykah Badu & André 3000 have one son together, Seven Sirius Benjamin.
Music Collabs: André 3000 is featured on Erykah Badu’s song “Hello”
Erykah Badu also has 2 daughters, Puma Curry with The D.O.C. and Mars Merkaba Thedford with Jay Electronica.
10. Jhené Aiko & Big Sean
Children: As of 2023, Jhené Aiko & Big Sean have one son together, Noah Hasani
Music Collba: Jhené Aiko & Big Sean have a group together called TWENTY88 which released the self-titled album “TWENTY88”
11. Angie Martinez & NokioSource:Getty
Children: Angie Martinez & Nokio have one son together, Niko Ruffin
Music Collabs: Angie Martinez & Nokio collaborated on several tracks, including “If I Could Go” and “Dem Thangz”
12. Christina Malian & The Dream
Children: Christina Malian & The Dream have one daughter together,
Music Collabs: Christina Malian & The Dream collaborated on “Amazing Remix”, “Too New’ and “Welcome To Las Vegas”
13. Jennifer Lopez & Marc AnthonySource:Getty
Children: Marc Anthony and Jennifer Lopez have twins together, Max and Emme
Music Collabs: Jennifer Lopez & Marc Anthony collaborated on “Olvídame y Pega la Vuelta” and “No Me Ames”
14. Sole & GinuwineSource:Getty
Children: Sole and Ginuwine have 2daughters together; Story and Dream Sarae Lumpkin.
Music Collabs: Ginuwine was featured on the remix of Sole’s song “It Wasn’t Me”
15. Monica and RockoSource:Getty
Children: Monica and Rocko have 2 sons together, Rodney III and Romelo.
Music collabs: Monica and Rocko collaborated on “Thugs Need Love Too” and “How I Like It”
16. Fat & Tobe Nwigwe
Children: Fat & Tobe Nwigwe have 4 children together.
Music Collabs: Fat & Tobe Nwigwe have several songs together including “FYE FYE” and “ROUND HERE (PART TWO)”
17. Angie Stone & D’AngeloSource:Getty
Children: Angie Stone and D’Angelo have one son together, Michael D’Angelo Archer II
Music Collabs: Angie Stone contributed to D’Angelo’s hit album “Brown Sugar” including the song “Lady” which she is featured on.
18. Nivea & Lil WayneSource:Getty
Children: Nivea & Lil Wayne have one son together, Neal Carter
Music Collabs: Nivea is featured on Lil Wayne’s song “She Feelin’ Me”
19. Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris & T.I.Source:Getty
Children: Tiny & T.I. have 5 children together; Domani Harris, Messiah Harris, King Harris, Major Harris and Heiress
Music Collabs: Tiny & T.I. have not officially released any songs together but they have a few songs about each other including “What The F@#K You Gon Do?” and “Stay”
