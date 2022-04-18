Fan Reactions: Viola Davis Takes Duck Lips To A New Level As Michelle Obama In Showtime’s ‘The First Lady’

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

Showtime’s newest drama series The First Lady debuted on Sunday (April 17). Viola Davis’ depiction of former first lady Michelle Obama has resulted in nonstop jokes on social media. Naturally, we are here to provide you with the funniest and shadiest Twitter takes.

One episode from the series has fans in a frenzy after seeing the Oscar award-winning actress’ interesting (for lack of better words) portrayal of Michelle Obama, former President Barack Obama’s wife.

The series debuted on Showtime Sunday, April 17. The First Lady follows a revelatory reframing of American leadership, told through the lens of the women at the heart of the White House. The highly anticipated drama series features Davis, who is usually known for nailing each of her roles.

Davis has portrayed iconic roles over the years like Annalise Keating from How to Get Away with Murder and Rose Maxson in Fences. Fans expect that anything Davis is involved in will be cinematic gold, and this show is no different. The gold is just in the form of pursed lips and subsequential memes.

Fans specifically mock her performance in one scene where she is speaking and her lips are overly pursed. The scene shows Davis as Michelle conversing with her husband Barack, played by O-T Fagbenle. Fans flock to social media to tease the star’s portrayal.

Some question how our forever first lady Michelle Obama may be feeling. Others feel this must be a comedy series over a drama because it’s unbelievable parodic. Either way, Davis did what she felt was necessary for the role and committed!

We gathered our favorite viral tweets about Davis in The First Lady below.

