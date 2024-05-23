Finally, Sonos Enters The Headphone Market With Its New Ace Wireless Headset

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Sonos is easily one of the best consumer audio brands on the market, but shockingly, it has never sold headphones, that was until now. The company unveiled its new Ace headphones.

The company’s first entry into the headphone market will not blow you away design-wise. However, what the brand is banking on with its Ace headphones is the sound quality that will offer “the most precise and immersive home theater experience possible.”

The Sonos Ace comes in two color options, “Soft White” and “Black,” with a simple modern look. It is for people in the market for a new pair of headphones that are not called AirPods Max or anything from Apple Beats.

Sonos Ace Headphones Features

The Ace headphones fold in the same way as AirPods Max but offer a lightweight travel case, something AirPods Max users have been screaming for.

Of course, the Ace headphones are wireless and offer features like “world-class” noise-canceling and transparency modes combined with “breathtaking” hi-resolution wireless audio.

Spatial audio is also available. Sonos promises an astounding 30 hours of battery life, with three hours of juice off three minutes of charging.

Comfort was another focal point with the Sonos Ace headphones featuring vegan leather ear cups that are “pillowy soft” and give the users a “wearing nothing” feeling, and they are replaceable.

“Sonos Ace represents our ambition to create moving sound experiences that are equal to the moment we live in. It is an exciting new chapter as we embark on what it means to design for personal listening,” said Maxime Bouvat-Merlin, Sonos Chief Product Officer. “True to Sonos’ heritage of premium products, each individual detail of Sonos Ace has been expertly crafted, custom designed, and tuned by the world’s leading sound experts to give you a listening experience unlike any other.”

The Sonos Ace headphones are available for pre-order, will officially launch on June 5, and will cost $449.

For more photos, hit the gallery below.

Finally, Sonos Enters The Headphone Market With Its New Ace Wireless Headset was originally published on hiphopwired.com