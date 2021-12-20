THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack, Angie Ange, and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

Future owns a significant corner of land within the modern Hip-Hop landscape, amassing a number of melodic hits filled with Auto-Tune harmonies and bombastic raps. Perhaps coasting on this known fact, the Freebandz honcho took to Twitter last week and fired off a number of messages, including inferring he’s larger than Jay-Z in the streets.

On December 17, Pluto went on a bit of a Twitter tirade to talk his sh*t and it began on a self-loving note.

“I’m the only one can get YE to pull up whenever wherever..tuh,” Future began in his series of tweets.

He followed up with, “Everything I do legendary or it want get done. Tuh.” That missive was then backed up with, “In the streets im bigger then jigga. Ima run me a B up easy” and “100M’s not the goal anymore.”

Future’s final tweet was a lot less grandstanding, with the rapper writing, “What’s on your Xmas list?? Mines getting everything they want.”

Perhaps Future Hendrix had a little something extra in his egg nog, or he’s really a dude who believes in himself, but folks on Twitter are wondering how he put himself in a battle with Jay-Z, especially since Hov doesn’t mention names and just minds his own business.

FreeThoughtz: Future Fires Off Tweets, Says He’s Bigger In The Streets Than Jay-Z was originally published on hiphopwired.com