Gallery: See The Best Fashion Moments From The Baby2Baby Gala, Lauren London, Ciara, & More

One thing we love to see is a Lauren London red carpet moment. The actress and entrepreneur has kept a low profile since the tragic passing of her longtime partner, Nipsey Hussle. But on Saturday, February 8, she made a rare appearance at the 2025 Baby2Baby Gala – and looked just as flawless as we’ve come to expect her to.

Lauren looked breathtaking.

Her presence was soft yet powerful – a reminder of the strength, grace, and sophistication she’s carried throughout her journey as a woman, a mother, and a high-profile figure who’s experienced an unimaginable loss. Losing someone so deeply loved by her and by the culture, Lauren continues to embody resilience and elegance.

Lauren London Gives Chic Sophistication With A Gold Accent

Lauren arrived in a long-sleeved taupe gown by Rebecca Vallance that hugged her curves like a glove. The dress, accented with a subtle side drape and a statement metallic ring detail, felt modern and architectural. Lauren was fully covered — yet sultry at the same time. Chef’s kiss.

Her glam was clean and glowing: a softly bronzed complexion, warm neutral eyeshadow, and a glossy nude lip that let her natural beauty do the talking. She wore her hair slicked into a low bun, allowing her cheekbones to shine.

A sharp black manicure added an edge to the soft tones of her look. It was the kind of subtle contrast that makes Lauren’s style feel both feminine and fearless.

Ciara’a Luxe Leather Dress Is A Moment

Ciara also ate on the Baby2Baby carpet. The R&B icon wore a vintage gown that hugged her in all the right places, blending sexy and strong in a way only CiCi can pull off. Her dress featured a thigh-high split and matching opera gloves that brought full-on drama.

Her straight, honey-blonde hair with face-framing highlights gave sleek bombshell energy. For glam, she kept things smoky and bronzed a sculpted cheek, fluttery lashes, and a glossy nude lip that made her glow even more under the lights.

Gallery: See The Best Fashion Moments From The Baby2Baby Gala

1. Serena Williams Source:Getty Serena Williams glided across the carpet in an off-the-shoulder black gown with a blush foldover neckline. The silhouette was timeless, but the color contrast gave it a modern edge. Her golden waves fell softly around her shoulders, matching her warm, glowing skin. She kept her makeup fresh and natural — bronzed cheeks, fluttery lashes, and a glossy nude lip. 2. Lizzo Source:Getty Lizzo sparkled in a black sequin midi gown that hugged her curves like it was made for her. The spaghetti straps and shimmering fabric gave old-school glam with modern flair. She paired the look with pointed black heels and a diamond choker. Her curls were full and bouncy, and her makeup glowed with bronzed skin and glossy lips. 3. Ayesha Curry Source:Getty Ayesha Curry stunned in a midnight-blue satin halter gown that cinched perfectly at the waist. The structured bodice and floor-skimming length gave refined, red-carpet energy. Her hair was slicked into a sleek bun, letting her flawless skin and natural glow shine. Ayesha kept her makeup soft — golden highlight, smoky eyes, and a nude lip. 4. Kerry Washington Source:Getty Kerry Washington shimmered in a rose-nude sequin gown that hugged her frame like liquid light. The simple scoop neckline and column silhouette kept the focus on her natural grace. Her shoulder-length waves framed her face perfectly, and her glam was soft — bronzed skin, peachy blush, and a glossy pink lip. 5. June Ambrose Source:Getty Stylist and fashion icon June Ambrose hit the carpet in a Bibhu Mohapatra gown that commanded attention. The strapless design featured a sculpted champagne peplum overlay and a sheer skirt with jeweled embellishments in plum, gold, and mauve tones. The dramatic train added movement and flair, making it one of the night’s standout looks. 6. Taylor Rooks Source:Getty Taylor Rooks looked stunning at the Baby2Baby Gala. She wore an off-the-shoulder fully ruched black and cream dress with a body-hugging fit. She gave us old Hollywood glam with hair and makeup. We love her deep side part, swoops, and cranberry lip.