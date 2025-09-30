Gone Too Soon: Hip-Hop Stars We Lost in 2025

Hip-hop culture has grown from block parties in the Bronx to a global force that transcends music. From fashion to film, visual art to dance, hip-hop has shaped how entire generations see themselves and how the world views street creativity.

The impact of hip-hop is visible everywhere: in the slang spoken across continents, the sneaker and streetwear markets that move billions, and the ways governments and corporations alike try to tap into its influence. Hip-hop has helped normalize cultural exchange, breaking down geographic and racial barriers, and offering young people worldwide both representation and aspiration.

This year, as we celebrate hip-hop’s global reach, we also pause to honor the figures we lost who built, shaped, and pushed this culture forward. From groundbreaking rappers to visionary producers, soulful voices to pioneering DJs, journalists and executives, each left a mark that will resonate long after their passing.

Salute to those who paved the way and may their work continue to echo through the mic, the turntables, and the hearts of generations to come.

