Listen Live
Arts & Entertainment

Good and Bad Celebrity Fashions from the 2024 People’s Choice Awards

Published on February 19, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

 
Morning Hustle 2024 Cash Grab Graphics (Jan '24)
The Morning Hustle Featured Video
CLOSE

People's Choice Awards 2024

Source: Michael Buckner / Getty


The 2024 People’s Choice Awards were held at Barker Hangar on February 18, 2024, in Santa Monica, California and some of the most popular celebrities were there.  The Icon of the Year Award went to Adam Sander, and the Music Icon of the Year Award went to Lenny Kravitz.

Check out styles from America Ferrera, Lainey Wilson, Lenny Kravitz, Coi Leray, Ice Spice, and more below.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

RELATED STORY: 2024 NFL Honors Red Carpet Fashion

RELATED STORY: The Strange and Stunning 2024 GRAMMY Fashion

The post Good and Bad Celebrity Fashions from the 2024 People’s Choice Awards appeared first on Black America Web.

Good and Bad Celebrity Fashions from the 2024 People’s Choice Awards  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

1. Good and Bad Celebrity Fashions from the 2024 People’s Choice Awards

Good and Bad Celebrity Fashions from the 2024 People's Choice Awards Source:Getty

Simu Liu at the People’s Choice Awards 

2. Good and Bad Celebrity Fashions from the 2024 People’s Choice Awards

Good and Bad Celebrity Fashions from the 2024 People's Choice Awards Source:Getty

Jeannie Mai Jenkins at the People’s Choice Awards 

3. Good and Bad Celebrity Fashions from the 2024 People’s Choice Awards

Good and Bad Celebrity Fashions from the 2024 People's Choice Awards Source:Getty

Chrishell Stause at the People’s Choice Awards 

4. Good and Bad Celebrity Fashions from the 2024 People’s Choice Awards

Good and Bad Celebrity Fashions from the 2024 People's Choice Awards Source:Getty

Halle Bailey at the People’s Choice Awards wearing Roberto Cavalli

5. Good and Bad Celebrity Fashions from the 2024 People’s Choice Awards

Good and Bad Celebrity Fashions from the 2024 People's Choice Awards Source:Getty

Laverne Cox arrives at the 2024 People’s Choice Awards wearing Lena Berisha

6. Good and Bad Celebrity Fashions from the 2024 People’s Choice Awards

Good and Bad Celebrity Fashions from the 2024 People's Choice Awards Source:Getty

Billie Eilish arrives at the 2024 People’s Choice Awards 

7. Good and Bad Celebrity Fashions from the 2024 People’s Choice Awards

Good and Bad Celebrity Fashions from the 2024 People's Choice Awards Source:Getty

Xochitl Gomez at the People’s Choice Awards 

8. Good and Bad Celebrity Fashions from the 2024 People’s Choice Awards

Good and Bad Celebrity Fashions from the 2024 People's Choice Awards Source:Getty

Kane Brown at the People’s Choice Awards 

9. Good and Bad Celebrity Fashions from the 2024 People’s Choice Awards

Good and Bad Celebrity Fashions from the 2024 People's Choice Awards Source:Getty

Sydney Sweeney arrives at the 2024 People’s Choice Awards wearing Monto

10. Good and Bad Celebrity Fashions from the 2024 People’s Choice Awards

Good and Bad Celebrity Fashions from the 2024 People's Choice Awards Source:Getty

Coi Leray attends the 2024 People’s Choice Awards wearing Alexandre Vauthier

11. Good and Bad Celebrity Fashions from the 2024 People’s Choice Awards

Good and Bad Celebrity Fashions from the 2024 People's Choice Awards Source:Getty

America Ferrera at the People’s Choice Awards wearing Coach

12. Good and Bad Celebrity Fashions from the 2024 People’s Choice Awards

Good and Bad Celebrity Fashions from the 2024 People's Choice Awards Source:Getty

Garcelle Beauvais at the People’s Choice Awards wearing Area

13. Good and Bad Celebrity Fashions from the 2024 People’s Choice Awards

Good and Bad Celebrity Fashions from the 2024 People's Choice Awards Source:Getty

Sri Ramesh at the People’s Choice Awards 

14. Good and Bad Celebrity Fashions from the 2024 People’s Choice Awards

Good and Bad Celebrity Fashions from the 2024 People's Choice Awards Source:Getty

Ariana Greenblatt arrives at the 2024 People’s Choice Awards 

15. Good and Bad Celebrity Fashions from the 2024 People’s Choice Awards

Good and Bad Celebrity Fashions from the 2024 People's Choice Awards Source:Getty

Ice Spice at the People’s Choice Awards wearing custom Dolce and Gabbana

16. Good and Bad Celebrity Fashions from the 2024 People’s Choice Awards

Good and Bad Celebrity Fashions from the 2024 People's Choice Awards Source:Getty

Lenny Kravitz at the People’s Choice Awards wearing Rick Owen sunglasses and Balenciaga blazer

17. Good and Bad Celebrity Fashions from the 2024 People’s Choice Awards

Good and Bad Celebrity Fashions from the 2024 People's Choice Awards Source:Getty

Shahidah Omar and J.B. Smoove at the People’s Choice Awards 

18. Good and Bad Celebrity Fashions from the 2024 People’s Choice Awards

Good and Bad Celebrity Fashions from the 2024 People's Choice Awards Source:Getty

Veondre at the People’s Choice Awards 

19. Good and Bad Celebrity Fashions from the 2024 People’s Choice Awards

Good and Bad Celebrity Fashions from the 2024 People's Choice Awards Source:Getty

Kandi Burruss at the People’s Choice Awards wearing Taller Marmo

20. Good and Bad Celebrity Fashions from the 2024 People’s Choice Awards

Good and Bad Celebrity Fashions from the 2024 People's Choice Awards Source:Getty

Kylie Minogue arrives at the 2024 People’s Choice Awards wearing Raisa Vanessa

21. Good and Bad Celebrity Fashions from the 2024 People’s Choice Awards

Good and Bad Celebrity Fashions from the 2024 People's Choice Awards Source:Getty

Amanza Smith at the People’s Choice Awards 

22. Good and Bad Celebrity Fashions from the 2024 People’s Choice Awards

Good and Bad Celebrity Fashions from the 2024 People's Choice Awards Source:Getty

Carmen Electra at the People’s Choice Awards 

More From TheMorningHustle

Leave a Reply

The Morning Hustle

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close