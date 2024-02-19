Good and Bad Celebrity Fashions from the 2024 People’s Choice Awards

The 2024 People’s Choice Awards were held at Barker Hangar on February 18, 2024, in Santa Monica, California and some of the most popular celebrities were there. The Icon of the Year Award went to Adam Sander, and the Music Icon of the Year Award went to Lenny Kravitz.
Check out styles from America Ferrera, Lainey Wilson, Lenny Kravitz, Coi Leray, Ice Spice, and more below.
1. Good and Bad Celebrity Fashions from the 2024 People’s Choice AwardsSource:Getty
Simu Liu at the People’s Choice Awards
2. Good and Bad Celebrity Fashions from the 2024 People’s Choice AwardsSource:Getty
Jeannie Mai Jenkins at the People’s Choice Awards
3. Good and Bad Celebrity Fashions from the 2024 People’s Choice AwardsSource:Getty
Chrishell Stause at the People’s Choice Awards
4. Good and Bad Celebrity Fashions from the 2024 People’s Choice AwardsSource:Getty
Halle Bailey at the People’s Choice Awards wearing Roberto Cavalli
5. Good and Bad Celebrity Fashions from the 2024 People’s Choice AwardsSource:Getty
Laverne Cox arrives at the 2024 People’s Choice Awards wearing Lena Berisha
6. Good and Bad Celebrity Fashions from the 2024 People’s Choice AwardsSource:Getty
Billie Eilish arrives at the 2024 People’s Choice Awards
7. Good and Bad Celebrity Fashions from the 2024 People’s Choice AwardsSource:Getty
Xochitl Gomez at the People’s Choice Awards
8. Good and Bad Celebrity Fashions from the 2024 People’s Choice AwardsSource:Getty
Kane Brown at the People’s Choice Awards
9. Good and Bad Celebrity Fashions from the 2024 People’s Choice AwardsSource:Getty
Sydney Sweeney arrives at the 2024 People’s Choice Awards wearing Monto
10. Good and Bad Celebrity Fashions from the 2024 People’s Choice AwardsSource:Getty
Coi Leray attends the 2024 People’s Choice Awards wearing Alexandre Vauthier
11. Good and Bad Celebrity Fashions from the 2024 People’s Choice AwardsSource:Getty
America Ferrera at the People’s Choice Awards wearing Coach
12. Good and Bad Celebrity Fashions from the 2024 People’s Choice AwardsSource:Getty
Garcelle Beauvais at the People’s Choice Awards wearing Area
13. Good and Bad Celebrity Fashions from the 2024 People’s Choice AwardsSource:Getty
Sri Ramesh at the People’s Choice Awards
14. Good and Bad Celebrity Fashions from the 2024 People’s Choice AwardsSource:Getty
Ariana Greenblatt arrives at the 2024 People’s Choice Awards
15. Good and Bad Celebrity Fashions from the 2024 People’s Choice AwardsSource:Getty
Ice Spice at the People’s Choice Awards wearing custom Dolce and Gabbana
16. Good and Bad Celebrity Fashions from the 2024 People’s Choice AwardsSource:Getty
Lenny Kravitz at the People’s Choice Awards wearing Rick Owen sunglasses and Balenciaga blazer
17. Good and Bad Celebrity Fashions from the 2024 People’s Choice AwardsSource:Getty
Shahidah Omar and J.B. Smoove at the People’s Choice Awards
18. Good and Bad Celebrity Fashions from the 2024 People’s Choice AwardsSource:Getty
Veondre at the People’s Choice Awards
19. Good and Bad Celebrity Fashions from the 2024 People’s Choice AwardsSource:Getty
Kandi Burruss at the People’s Choice Awards wearing Taller Marmo
20. Good and Bad Celebrity Fashions from the 2024 People’s Choice AwardsSource:Getty
Kylie Minogue arrives at the 2024 People’s Choice Awards wearing Raisa Vanessa
21. Good and Bad Celebrity Fashions from the 2024 People’s Choice AwardsSource:Getty
Amanza Smith at the People’s Choice Awards
22. Good and Bad Celebrity Fashions from the 2024 People’s Choice AwardsSource:Getty
Carmen Electra at the People’s Choice Awards
