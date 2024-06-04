Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors:

SEE ALSO: Christian Hip-Hop and R&B Artists You Should Be Following

1. Tasha Cobbs Leonard Source:Getty The “Break Every Chain” singer’s unmistakable voice doesn’t just resound through your speakers but also in the sanctuary of The Purpose Place church. Leonard and her husband, Kenneth, pastor the Spartanburg, South Carolina congregation with a vision to build a community of believers who are committed to kingdom expansion. They do so by strengthening families, restoring hope to the community, and bridging cultural and generational gaps.

2. Travis Greene Source:Getty Columbia, South Carolina is home to Forward City Church where Travis Greene co-pastors with his wife Dr. Jackie Greene. The pair planted Forward City in 2015 with a mission to engage and redefine culture for God. Most recognized for his hit, “Made A Way,” the singer, songwriter, and author also often visits other churches as a guest pastor.

3. Jason Nelson Source:Getty We all know and love his hit song “Forever,” a love song between God and His children. As well as the 2018 hit with his twin brother Jonathan Nelson, “Faith for That.” However, Bishop Jason Nelson’s main ministry is to The Tab church in Windsor Mill, Maryland. There his mission is to empower others with practical principles for abundant living.

4. Pastor Mike Jr. Source:Getty Pastor Mike Jr. is best known for his energetic and inspirational tunes like “Big,” “Amazing,” “I Got It” and “Impossible” featuring James Fortune. Did you know that he is also senior pastor at Rock Church in Birmingham, AL? His high energy and convicting messages don’t stop in his music, they extend to his sermons each week as well.

5. William Murphy Source:Getty The community crusader whose love for people not only shows up in his music, but also at the dRream Center, located in Decatur where he leads as Bishop.

6. Deitrick Haddon Source:Getty Los Angeles, California is not without a singer-pastor. International gospel recording artist and tv personality, Deitrick Haddon and his wife Dominique lead Hill City Church in the sunny city of angels.

7. Warryn Campbell Source:Getty The notable producer, singer, songwriter and husband to Erica Campbell – one half of epic gospel duo, Mary, Mary – is also a pastor. In 2014, he answered the call to plant and lead the California Worship Center in North Hollywood. His mission there is “to know Christ and to make Christ known.” Campbell leads his congregation with Jesus’s admonishing in Matthew 28:19, “Go therefore and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit.”

8. Charles Jenkins Source:Getty With 8 BMI top songwriter awards, 14 Billboard #1 honors, 9 Stellar Awards, Grammy recognition, a Soul Train Music Award nomination, and 7 Dove Music Award nominations, Jenkins is not without influence in the music industry. However, the highly decorated hitmaker and music mogul also fills his call to spread the gospel as Pastor Emeritus at the historic Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church in Chicago.