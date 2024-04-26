Listen Live
Gucci Mane Drops “TakeDat (No Diddy)” Track, Xitter Has Some Thoughts

Published on April 26, 2024

Gucci Mane is an artist who will use moments in pop culture to inform the direction of his music, most recently seen with his “Woppenheimer” single in 2023. The rapper and author referenced a particular moment that’s rocking the culture regarding Diddy with the drop of his new “TakeDat (No Diddy)” track.

Gucci Mane, 44, dropped “TakeDat (No Diddy)” on Wednesday (April 24) with production from TP808 and TPerc. The song is largely Big Guwop chanting “No Diddy” at the end of his hook and bars.

More from “TakeDat”:

I got a young Miami b*tch from the city

I’m spendin’ money like a trick, no Diddy

I rock pissy yellow diamonds, no Diddy

But she can’t be underage, no Diddy (Ugh)

Extendo with a switch, no Diddy

Folks passin’ pills around like frisbees

And booby trap goin’ up on a Wednesday

I’m in a bag, it’s a Monica Lewinsky

I’m f*ckin’ rappers’ baby mommas, no Diddy (Take that)

I got these n*ggas in they feelings like Drizzy (Take that)

The early returns on the track have been cropping up on X, formerly Twitter, with some fans noticing where Gucci is attempting to take the direction of the song. The results so far appear to be mixed but we’ve got reactions from all sides, along with the track, down below.

Photo: Getty

Gucci Mane Drops “TakeDat (No Diddy)” Track, Xitter Has Some Thoughts  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

