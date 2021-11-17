Gucci Mane, Lil Yachty & Others In Hip-Hop React To The Death Of Young Dolph

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

The hip-hop community is at a current standstill given the shocking news of Memphis-by-way-of-Chicago rap sensation Young Dolph being shot and killed today in Downtown Memphis.

Many are still trying to wrap their heads around the tragic loss, and none have been more vocal about the pain quite like his peers in the rap game.

Here’s some more info on what we know so far that led to Young Dolph’s murder, via FOX 13 Memphis:

“Maurice Hill, the owner of the shop where the shooting happened, Makeda’s Butter Cookies, told FOX13 his employees said Young Dolph, 36, walked into the store to buy cookies. Someone then drove up and then shot and killed him around 1 p.m. on Wednesday at the bakery in South Memphis.

Young Dolph’s Lamborghini sat in the parking lot of the bakery when FOX13 crews arrived.”

The loss makes for an even more tragic situation being that it occurred just a week before Thanksgiving. Dolph himself was known to be a true pioneer for the family-centric holiday according to FOX 13, who described the rap star as an individual who not only handed out turkeys as part of the Memphis Athletic Ministries charity but also spoke to positivity to children in the area and gave back in donations to his former high school, Hamilton High School.

Young Dolph’s most recent music project was the March 2021 joint album Dum and Dummer 2 alongside rising emcee Key Glock, who currently has deactivated his Instagram account following news of his collaborator and friend’s death.

Dolph’s death comes sadly just a few weeks short of the two-year anniversary of cousin and fellow rap star Juice WRLD, who tragically died due to an accidental overdose on December 9, 2019.

Peep some of the reactions from the hip-hop world to Young Dolph’s death, including Gucci Mane, Lil Yachty, Westside Gunn, Asian Da Bratt and others:

