DreamDoll makes the big 3-0 today and in celebration of her adding another candle to the cake, take a look at some of her best photo moments. Whether on the red carpet, at a hot party or just chillin’ on vacay, these are the picture-perfect moments that made the cut.
Peep the gallery below!
Happy Birthday DreamDoll! Peep The BX Baddie’s Sexiest Fashion Moments [Pics] was originally published on theboxhouston.com
1. It’s Ya Birthday!! One Time for the Gram!
2. DreamDoll Event at Trap Music MuseumSource:Getty
3. Mean Streets
4. Rah Swish Featuring DreamDoll “Whatcha Like” Video ShootSource:Getty
5. Black & White
6. Compound Saturday Nights Hosted by 42 DuggSource:Getty
7. A Vibe
8. N.O.R.E. Featuring DreamDoll “Goin Up” Video ShootSource:Getty
9. Richie Akiva’s Oscar Party 2021Source:Getty
10. Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 25Source:Getty
11. 2021 Concert PerformanceSource:Getty
12. Dream Doll And DJ Self Perform At Ellevan45 LoungeSource:Getty
13. BET Hip Hop Awards 2021 – Red CarpetSource:Getty
14. BET Hip Hop Awards 2021 – Backstage and AudienceSource:Getty
15. Sprinklez New York TakeoverSource:Getty
16. Rick Ross “Richer Than Ever” Album Release PartySource:Getty
17. Dream Doll Friend’s GivingSource:Getty
18. Dream Doll Friend’s GivingSource:Getty
19. 2021 ConcertSource:Getty
20. White On White
21. 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards – ArrivalsSource:Getty
22. Street Style – Day 2 – New York Fashion WeekSource:Getty
23. Walk it Like I Talk It
24. Life’s A Beach
More From TheMorningHustle