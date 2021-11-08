THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack, Angie Ange, and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

Crazy, sexy & cool seems to be a very fitting way to describe the fashion style of

Sometimes colorful – other times earthy – the singer is known for mixing it up in a way that never seems forced and is always a look that she absolutely owns. Of course we love her music, live performances and videos, but we thought it would be fun to highlight a few of her trendy threads that really stood out.

As any longtime fan knows, her whole aesthetic has gone through a major transformation when compared to the earlier parts of her career. And like fine wine, it’s only gotten better.

Happy birthday SZA. Check out the gallery below to see some of our favorite fashion moments from the Jersey girl.

Happy Birthday SZA! Take A Look Back At The Singer’s Most Stylish Looks was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com