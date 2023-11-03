Heavy Slime: Fans React As New Photo of Young Thug Shows He Put On Weight

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

While Gunna has shed all his pounds, his mentor, Young Thug, apparently has gained weight while in prison.

The jury has finally been chosen for Young Thug’s YSL RICO trial, but that’s not the only thing fans of the rapper are talking about.

A new photo of the rapper has hit timelines, showing a much heavier-looking Young Thug. The “Barter 6” rapper is well known for his slender build, but now he’s looking like he isn’t skipping any meals while being locked up as he awaits his trial to begin.

“Gunna came out like Thug, Thug came out looking like Gunna,” one person hilariously wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“WTH…How you gain so much weight in jail,” another X user wrote.

“He is big thug now,” another person jokingly said in an X post.

Other users attributed Thugger’s apparent weight game to him being drug-free while locked up.

“That drug free weight,” one person wrote in the comment section of a post of the photo on The Neighborhood Talk’s Instagram account.

“That’s Sober Weight no more drugs and liq will do that,” another commenter wrote.

Another comment read, “that’s what happens when you no longer on drugs and lean and all the bad shit!”

Young Thug Has Bigger Things To Worry About

Well, Thugger’s weight is the least of his current worries. The Hip-Hop star is looking at life in prison if he is found guilty on all of the charges in his RICO indictment.

Per Fox 5 Atlanta:

The RICO indictment was filed on May 9, 2022. Initially, Williams was only named in counts one (conspiracy to violate RICO) and 56 (participation in criminal street gang activity). Count 56 alleges that he was in a position of leadership within YSL and was either directly or indirectly involved in acts of murder, aggravated assault, armed robbery, theft, sale of drugs, and other criminal acts.

He was later indicted on six additional counts after searches of his home. If Williams is found guilty on all counts, he could face life in prison.

Yikes.

You can see more reactions to Young Thug putting on some pounds in the gallery below.

—

Photo: Paras Griffin / Getty

Heavy Slime: Fans React As New Photo of Young Thug Shows He Put On Weight was originally published on hiphopwired.com