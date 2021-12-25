The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Merry Christmas!

We’d like to wish everyone out there a blessed and cheerful holiday, whether you’re able to celebrate with family, spending the day with friends or creating new traditions on your own terms that will hopefully last a lifetime.

As we all know, the past two years have been quite unpredictable as we deal with the global effects of a pandemic that recently spiked with the new Omicron variant of COVID-19. Many families have unfortunately been subjected to once again quarantining separately from each other, and some are sadly spending the day praying for the best in hospitals across America.

Even through the hard times, one thing that’s brought us all together is the healing power of comedy. Social media has always been an outlet for the world to connect by way of jokes and memes, and this Christmas proved to be no different. From trading slick shots with shady family members — may the #ChristmasWithBlackFamilies clapbacks commence! — to a few dad jokes that are all too relatable, social media has definitely been in the comedic Christmas spirit this year.

Christmas can simply be what you make of it, and thankfully many people across the world are still finding joy in the holiday even while trying to avoid catching a virus that’s proven to be highly contagious. We hope everyone continues to stay safe, is getting vaccinated if you aren’t already and a speedy recovery for those unfortunately fighting though the ‘rona.

Take a look below at some the funniest holiday memes we spotted on social media today, and once again we wish you all a very Merry Christmas in whatever way you decide to celebrate, from our family to yours:

Hilarious Christmas 2021 Memes Show The World Can Laugh Through Hard Times was originally published on blackamericaweb.com