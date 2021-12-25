Hilarious Christmas 2021 Memes Show The World Can Laugh Through Hard Times

Merry Christmas!
We’d like to wish everyone out there a blessed and cheerful holiday, whether you’re able to celebrate with family, spending the day with friends or creating new traditions on your own terms that will hopefully last a lifetime.
As we all know, the past two years have been quite unpredictable as we deal with the global effects of a pandemic that recently spiked with the new Omicron variant of COVID-19. Many families have unfortunately been subjected to once again quarantining separately from each other, and some are sadly spending the day praying for the best in hospitals across America.
Even through the hard times, one thing that’s brought us all together is the healing power of comedy. Social media has always been an outlet for the world to connect by way of jokes and memes, and this Christmas proved to be no different. From trading slick shots with shady family members — may the #ChristmasWithBlackFamilies clapbacks commence! — to a few dad jokes that are all too relatable, social media has definitely been in the comedic Christmas spirit this year.
Christmas can simply be what you make of it, and thankfully many people across the world are still finding joy in the holiday even while trying to avoid catching a virus that’s proven to be highly contagious. We hope everyone continues to stay safe, is getting vaccinated if you aren’t already and a speedy recovery for those unfortunately fighting though the ‘rona.
Take a look below at some the funniest holiday memes we spotted on social media today, and once again we wish you all a very Merry Christmas in whatever way you decide to celebrate, from our family to yours:
1. Tell me it’s Christmas without telling me it’s Christmas…
via @claremackint0sh
2. CHRISTMAS DAY SHENANIGANS
via @MarcedesLewis89
3. “Can you set the table please”
via @Stephenlough95
4. NOOO STOP THATS THE REAL SANTA
via @skatie420
5. When your brother’s new girlfriend asked someone to pass her the Colored Greens #Christmaswithblackfamilies
via @RadioRahiem70
6. Mom: Why didn’t you give your brother a gift? Me: Why did your five sugar daddies give you any gifts? #ChristmasClapback #ChristmasWithBlackFamilies
via @AdonisBurner
7. U know who else was single on Christmas? Jesus Christ
via @MichaelaOkla
8. Hanging out with the cousin who is the opposite of you during christmas be like
via @ComradeToguro
9. Happy Christmas and if you’re feeling unwell make sure to get tested
via @ZoeTomalin
10. All dads to wrapping paper
via @ben_machell