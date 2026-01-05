Listen Live
Entertainment

Hollywood Nupes: Members of Kappa Alpha Psi In TV and Film

Published on January 5, 2026

Cedric the Entertainer and Anthony Anderson Visit Jackson State University

Source: Jackson State University / Getty

On this day in 1911 (Jan. 5), Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. was founded on the campus of Indiana University, the second historically Black intercollegiate fraternity in the United States. With their motto, “Achievement in Every Field of Human Endeavor,” the men of Kappa Alpha Psi (also commonly referred to as “The Nupes”) have a long history of outstanding service, scholarship, and brotherhood.

The Kappas are also known for being very dapper and always finding a way to be camera-ready. That could explain why so many Nupes have taken over Hollywood for decades. From TV to film, in front of the camera and behind it, the men of Kappa Alpha Psi have seen great entertainment achievements.

In celebration of their Founders’ Day, we take a look at some of our favorite Kappa men on stage and screen!

RELATED: Famous Members Of Kappa Alpha Psi

 

Hollywood Nupes: Members of Kappa Alpha Psi In TV and Film was originally published on foxync.com

1. Cedric The Entertainer

Comedian and actor; credits include The Steve Harvey ShowThe Original Kings of Comedy, Johnson Family Vacation, and The Neighborhood

Initiating Chapter: Mu Zeta (Southeast Missouri State University)

2. Max Julien

Actor, sculptor and clothing designer; best known for his role as “Goldie” in the Blaxploitation film The Mack.

Initiating Chapter: Xi (Howard University)

3. Lance Gross

Actor; credits include House of Payne, Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor, Dutch, and Call Her King

Initiating Chapter: San Fernando-Santa Clarita (CA) Alumni 

4. John Singleton

Director, screenwriter, and producer; credits include Boyz n the Hood, Rosewood, Higher Learning, and Snowfall

Initiating Chapter: Beta Omega (University of Southern California)

5. Finesse Mitchell

Comedian, actor, writer, and MC; credits include Saturday Night Live, ComicView, Showtime at The Apollo, and Comedy Central Presents

Initiating Chapter: Iota Chi (University of Miami)

6. Terayle Hill

Actor; credits include Step Up: High Water, Cobra Kai, and Judas and The Black Messiah

Initiating Chapter: San Fernando-Santa Clarita (CA) Alumni

7. Whitman Mayo

Actor; best known for playing “Grady” on Sanford and Son

Initiating Chapter: Upsilon (University of California, Los Angeles)

8. Ernest Lee Thomas

Actor; best known as “Raj” on What’s Happening!! and What’s Happening Now!!, also played “Mr. Omar” on Everybody Hates Chris

Initiating Chapter: Alpha Zeta (Indiana State University)

9. Lee Thompson Young

Actor; best known for starring in The Famous Jett Jackson and Rizzoli & Isles

Initiating Chapter: Beta Omega (University of Southern California)

10. Y’lan Noel

Actor; best known for playing “Daniel” on Insecure

Initiating Chapter: Omicron (Columbia University)

11. Stan Lathan

Director and TV/Film producer; credits include Def Comedy Jam, Sanford & Son, and Def Poetry Jam

Initiating Chapter: Delta Theta (Pennsylvania State University)

12. Joe Clair

Comedian, actor, and media personality; best known for hosting BET’s Rap City

Initiating Chapter: Alpha Iota (Morgan State University)

13. Aaron D. Spears

Actor; credits include Bold and The Beautiful, Greenleaf, and Being Mary Jane

Initiating Chapter: Mu Phi (Pennsylvania Western University, Clarion)

14. Palmer Williams Jr.

Actor; best known for playing “Floyd” on Tyler Perry’s House of Payne and Love Thy Neighbor

Initiating Chapter: Beta Phi (Knoxville College)

