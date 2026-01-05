Hollywood Nupes: Members of Kappa Alpha Psi In TV and Film

On this day in 1911 (Jan. 5), Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. was founded on the campus of Indiana University, the second historically Black intercollegiate fraternity in the United States. With their motto, “Achievement in Every Field of Human Endeavor,” the men of Kappa Alpha Psi (also commonly referred to as “The Nupes”) have a long history of outstanding service, scholarship, and brotherhood.

The Kappas are also known for being very dapper and always finding a way to be camera-ready. That could explain why so many Nupes have taken over Hollywood for decades. From TV to film, in front of the camera and behind it, the men of Kappa Alpha Psi have seen great entertainment achievements.

In celebration of their Founders’ Day, we take a look at some of our favorite Kappa men on stage and screen!

