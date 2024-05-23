Globally-renowed artist and music producer Leland Tyler Wayne, who grew up in St. Louis and is known professionally as Metro Boomin, leaders of Rung for Women and Amazon Access presented checks totaling $100,000 to five local nonprofits yesterday. The funds will benefit recipients’ ongoing work to improve the lives of women and children in the St. Louis area.
“I’ve seen firsthand the work that goes into being a single mother. Mine was my inspiration and my hero,” said Metro. “It’s very important to me to pay it forward, because I see the same resilience and dedication in the women these organizations work with.”
Five organizations each received $20,000:
- Almost Home
- Diamond Diva Empowerment Foundation
- The Haven of Grace
- The Little Bit Foundation
- Parents as Teachers
Each grant will go directly to individual women, helping make their lives a little easier by reducing debt and/or paying expenses such as child care, rent, and utilities.
“We are excited to partner with Metro Boomin in his work to lift up single mothers in St. Louis,” said Leslie Gill, President of Rung. “Inspired by the remarkable love he has for his late mother, he is demonstrating a commitment to women and to our community.”
Hometown Hero: Metro Boomin Donates $100,000 To Five Women-Centered St. Louis Nonprofits To Honor His Mother’s Legacy was originally published on globalgrind.com
1. Man Of The PeopleSource:St. Louis Cardinals
2. Young MetroSource:St. Louis Cardinals
3. Behind The ScenesSource:cardinals
-
Alleged Video Surveillance Footage Abusing Cassie Leaks Online [WATCH]
-
Sean “Diddy” Combs Apologizes After Footage of Cassie Assault Leaks
-
Register Here For The Morning Hustle Thousand Dollar CA$H Grab” Game
-
Misa Hylton Sends Love To Cassie, Prayers To Diddy On Behalf Of The Kids: “Their Father Needs Help”
-
10 Most Notable Rap Beefs Throughout History [Gallery]
-
Baller Babes: Top 25 Most Beautiful Women in the WNBA
-
Saweetie Opens up About Living in Her Car Before fame: ‘I Was Literally Couch Surfing’
-
8 Foods To Boost Brain Health According To A Dietitian