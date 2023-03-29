Hot Items You Need To Cop From Dreamville’s 2023 Pop-Up Shop!

As we inch closer and closer to Dreamville Festival 2023, the house that J.Cole built is making sure that festivalgoers are arriving in style with their pop-up shop in Downtown Raleigh.
Located at 207 S. West Street, the pop-up shop (running now through Friday, 12-7 pm) allows Dreamville fans to cop exclusive hoodies, jerseys, Crocs, and more before the festival kicks off on April 1. If you happen to have a few extra dollars to spend, then here are some hot items that you definitely need to cop!
If you can’t make it to the pop-up shop, check out their official webstore!
1. Dream RugSource:Paige Boyd for Radio One Raleigh
Retail price: $100
2. Dreamville X Crocs ClogsSource:Paige Boyd for Radio One Raleigh
Retail price: $69.99
3. Dream CardiganSource:Paige Boyd for Radio One Raleigh
Retail price: $175
4. Dreamville Pennant Varsity HoodieSource:Paige Boyd for Radio One Raleigh
Retail price: $150
5. Dreamville Quilted Coaches JacketSource:Paige Boyd for Radio One Raleigh
Retail price: $150
6. Dreamville FMSL (F**k Money, Save Love) Zip Front HoodieSource:Paige Boyd for Radio One Raleigh
Retail price: $150
7. Jumbo Classic Logo T-ShirtSource:Paige Boyd for Radio One Raleigh
Retail Price: $50
8. Dreamville x Crocs 13-pack JibbitzSource:Paige Boyd for Radio One Raleigh
Retail price: $49.99 (available on Crocs website)
9. Dreamville Classic Maroon Hoop ShortSource:Paige Boyd for Radio One Raleigh
Retail price: $90
10. DREAMER x Mitchell & Ness x NBA Hardwood ClassicsSource:Paige Boyd for Radio One Raleigh
The pop-up shop will also have a limited run of the previously sold-out DREAMER x Mitchell & Ness x NBA Hardwood Classics jerseys. The collection features all 16 official NBA franchises from the original collection (including the Charlotte Hornets, pictured here) in limited quantities.
Original retail price: $375 (sold out on Mitchell & Ness website)
