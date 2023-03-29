As we inch closer and closer to, the house that J.Cole built is making sure that festivalgoers are arriving in style with their pop-up shop in Downtown Raleigh.

Located at 207 S. West Street, the pop-up shop (running now through Friday, 12-7 pm) allows Dreamville fans to cop exclusive hoodies, jerseys, Crocs, and more before the festival kicks off on April 1. If you happen to have a few extra dollars to spend, then here are some hot items that you definitely need to cop!

If you can’t make it to the pop-up shop, check out their official webstore!

Hot Items You Need To Cop From Dreamville’s 2023 Pop-Up Shop! was originally published on hiphopnc.com