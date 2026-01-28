Exfoliate And Hydrate: 7 Body Scrubs For Silky Smooth Skin

The age-old debate between bar soaps and body washes may never end, but adding body scrubs to your bath and shower routine is a non-negotiable. While it’s true body scrubs are an extra step that most folks may not have time for, the benefits are too good to pass up. And with the winter season in full swing, paying extra attention to the body care department is ideal for maintaining healthy skin.

Body scrubs are formulated with physical exfoliants — think sugar, salt, or coffee — to buff away dead skin cells. Although traditional formulas were far too abrasive, modern alternatives provide a gritty, refreshing sensation, leaving your skin feeling smooth as silk. Aside from gently removing impurities from the skin, these body care staples are often formulated with blends of skin-soothing botanicals and plant oils that deliver lasting radiance and strong sillage.

Not to mention, one of the best benefits of using body scrubs is how they prep your skin. Since body scrubs remove dead skin and impurities, they enhance the effectiveness of your lotions, serums, and oils. As a result, your skin will retain moisture longer, which is essential during the chilly season and beyond.

If you’re ready to expand your body scrubs collection or looking for a new find, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve compiled seven body scrubs, from AHA-powered offerings to sulfate-free finds, that work beautifully to slough away impurities and envelop your skin in lasting moisture. Plus, with only a little needed for use once or twice a week, these essentials can go the distance. Trust us, you can thank us in advance. Happy Shopping, Beauties!

