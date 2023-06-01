The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

We are sad to report, DC Young Fly’s partner, Jacky Oh has passed away. Sources say Ms. Jacky Oh was undergoing plastic surgery which tragically ended her life.

DC & Jacky met on the set of Wild n’ Out and instantly hit it off. The power couple recently had their third together in February of 2022. Watch the full baby announcement on Jacky Oh’s Instagram page below.

No reports have come from the surgeon, Dr.Zach, or Jacky Oh’s family. More news to come as the story develops. Our condolences go out to Ms.Jacky Oh’s friends, family & husband, DC Young Fly.

Ms. Jacky Oh, Partner Of Comedian DC Young Fly’s Wife Has Passed Away | Report was originally published on hotspotatl.com