The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Harden has been voicing his frustrations with the Philadelphia Seventy-Sixers for quite some time, but his most recent remarks about the organization has gotten him in trouble.

RELATED: James Harden Calls Sixers GM Daryl Morey a Liar

The NBA is fining Sixers All-Star James Harden $100,000 thousand dollars for “Public Trade Demands” he made on while at an event in China last week. In those trade demands he also insults his General Manager, Daryl Morey, ‘A liar’ and they he will never ‘work at an organization that he’s apart of’.

Differences seem to hit the fan after Harden had a private conversation with Morey, pleading to him his frustrations. It was alleged that Morey agreed to ‘quickly’ trade Harden had he chose to opt-in on the last year of his contract with the Sixers.

Harden decided to opt-in and moves were not made as quickly as he would have liked, thus he decided to turn to desperate measures and outkast him in China. It said that his Bottle collection immediately sold out online after those remarks, so maybe he could use those proceeds to pay his fines!

RELATED: James Harden Catches Stray Social Media Bullets in Best SG in NBA Debate

RELATED: Sixers James Harden Opts In Player Option; Looking for Trade

RELATED: James Harden Lays HANDS on Someone in Vegas [WATCH]

James Harden Fined $100K For Calling Sixers GM Daryl Morey a ‘Liar’ was originally published on rnbphilly.com