Listen Live
Reality TV

KeKe Jabbar from ‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville’ Dead At 42

Published on July 3, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

 
Morning Hustle 2024 Cash Grab Graphics (Jan '24)
The Morning Hustle Featured Video
CLOSE

 

reality star KeKe Jabbar from 'Love & Marriage: Huntsville'

Source: KEKE JABBAR / Instagram

KeKe Jabbar from ‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville’ Dead At 42

It is with deep sorrow that the entertainment world mourns the loss of beloved reality star KeKe Jabbar from ‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville’.

KeKe Jabbar, known for her role on the hit series, has reportedly passed away at the age of 42.

Social media personality Marcella Speaks announced Jabbar’s death on Tuesday after she was given a statement from Jabbar’s family.

Marcella read the family’s statement during a YouTube live stream and shared that Jabbar died “peacefully at home surrounded in love.” The cause of death was not revealed.

RELATED | Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024

The Statement read:

“It is with extreme sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Keke. She passed away peacefully at home surrounded by love. She was a mom, a sister, and a great friend full of life, love and laughter. She will be sorely missed and at this time, we are asking for respect and privacy in our moment of grief while we process this great loss. The Jabbar Family and the Scott Family,”

Jabbar’s cousin and reality TV costar, LaTisha Scott also confirmed the news requesting RESPECT and PRIVACY amid the news.

KeKe Jabbar’s presence on OWN’s popular series brought joy and entertainment to many viewers. Her talent and charisma will be remembered by those who knew her both on and off-screen.

Our thoughts are with KeKe Jabbar’s family, friends, and fans during this difficult time as they navigate this loss.

Check out the video from Marcella Speaks below and see some reactions.

KeKe Jabbar from ‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville’ Dead At 42  was originally published on hot1009.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

More From TheMorningHustle

Leave a Reply

Trending Stories
Mariah The Scientist Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

Mariah The Scientist pleads not guilty to a battery charge

BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 - Show

SEXXY RED TOUR DATES ANNOUNCED She’s brining Hunxho, Loe Shimmy, BlakeIANA with her

Kendrick Lamar Releases Official Video for ‘Not Like Us’

Battle For The Mind, Body, And Spirit: The Evangelism Of Christian Battle Rap

Hello, World! Halle Bailey Debuts Adorable Photos Of Her Son Halo’s Face

30 items

There’s Something About Bob: ‘De Niro Con’ Honored NYC’s Local Hollywood Hero

Lee Daniels, Lena Waithe Among Honored Guests At Culture Creators Brunch

Kemba Walker Officially Retires From The NBA

More Trending Stories

The Morning Hustle

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close