Kendrick Lamar Disses Drake & His Entire Existence With Surprise Release, “euphoria”

So…. It may be safe to say that Kendrick Lamar may have just won the rap war with Drake after his scathing new release.
On Tuesday, K. Dot dropped “euphoria” on his official YouTube channel, and there are no sneak disses here. The track literally has the 6 God’s name all over it.
Kicking off with a sample of the late Teddy Pendergrass’ “My Latest, My Greatest Inspiration,” Kendrick raps:
“Them superpowers getting neutralized, I can only watch in Silence/The famous actor we once knew is looking paranoid and now spiraling/You’re moving just like a degenerate heavy antic is feeling distasteful/Why calculate you not as calculated I can even predict your angle/Fabricating stories on the family front cuz you heard Mr morale/A pathetic master manipulator how could smell the tail on you now/You’re not a rap artist you’re a scam artist with the hopes of being accepted…”
“The very first time I shot me a Drac’, the homie had told me to aim it this way/I didn’t point down enough/Today, I show you I learned from those mistakes.”
“Somebody had told me that you got a ring/On God, I’m ready to double the wage/I’d rather do that than let a Canadian n—a make ’Pac turn in his grave.”
“When I see you stand by Sexyy Red, I believe you see two bad b*tches/I believe you don’t like women/It’s real competition, you might pop a** with them.”
“N*gga I got a son to raise but I can see you don’t know nothing bout that/ waking them up (know nothing about that)/ then tell them to pray (know nothing about that)/ then giving them tools to walk through life like day by day (know nothing about that)”
Check out some of the reactions below!
