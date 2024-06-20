Listen Live
Entertainment

X Reacts To Kendrick Lamar’s Juneteenth ‘The Pop Out – Ken & Friends’ Concert

Published on June 20, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

 
Morning Hustle 2024 Cash Grab Graphics (Jan '24)
The Morning Hustle Featured Video
CLOSE
The Pop Out – Ken & Friends Presented by pgLang and Free Lunch

Source: Timothy Norris / Getty

Yesterday Kendrick Lamar hosted his Juneteenth ‘Pop Out’ event.

RELATED: Kendrick Lamar’s ‘The Pop Out – Ken & Friends’ Setlist
RELATED: Every Artist at Kendrick Lamar’s “Pop Out” Juneteenth Show

The event was split into three sections: the first showcasing West Coast artists under DJ Hed, the second featuring talents brought by “Not Like Us” producer Mustard, and the third headlined by Kendrick Lamar. Before Kendrick hit the stage, DJ Hed warmed up the crowd with performances from both rising and established Los Angeles artists like Ray Vaughn, the newest signee to Top Dawg Entertainment, the all-girl rap group Cuzzos, the male group Blue Bucks Clan, and Westside Boogie. Legendary krump dancer Tommy the Clown and his crew also took over the stage, delivering a high-energy dance battle.

Below is the best Twitter Reactions from the show

X Reacts To Kendrick Lamar’s Juneteenth ‘The Pop Out – Ken & Friends’ Concert  was originally published on hot1009.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

RELATED TAGS

Kendrick Lamar
More From TheMorningHustle

Leave a Reply

Trending Stories
The Pop Out – Ken & Friends Presented by pgLang and Free Lunch 22 items

Kendrick Lamar’s ‘The Pop Out – Ken & Friends’ Setlist

The Pop Out – Ken & Friends Presented by pgLang and Free Lunch 8 items

X Reacts To Kendrick Lamar’s Juneteenth ‘The Pop Out – Ken & Friends’ Concert

28 items

Every Artist at Kendrick Lamar’s‘The Pop Out – Ken & Friends’ Concert Juneteenth Show

sexyy red latto 6 items

Sexyy Red Clears the Air with Big Latto Amid Copying Conversations, Social Media Responds

White Fox Hot Summer Nights Party

Concerts/Shows You Don’t Want To Miss This Summer

Kendrick Lamar

Kendrick Lamar Fuels Drake Beef, Performs “They Not Like Us” 5 Times at Juneteenth Celebration

Did Pharrell Williams Diss Drake On “Double Life” Track?

Serena Williams Applauds Caitlin Clark’s Handling Of Press Scrutiny

More Trending Stories

The Morning Hustle

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close