The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

For many, she is best known for starring in The Real Housewives of Atlanta, and she’s been a prominent cast member on the show since the fifth season premiered back in 2012.

Now, more than a decade into her reality television career, she’s 52 years old, and she’s still got it like she did back in the 1990s when she started doing pageants and landed her first magazine cover in 1992. She went on the win Miss USA soon after.

Moore then competed for Miss Universe in 1993 and placed in the top six. Her career catapulted back then, and she had parts in shows like The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, The Jamie Foxx Show, The Steve Harvey Show and Martin, where she became an on-screen crush for many viewers.

Being easy on the eyes and being a natural on camera led to many of her gigs, which she credits to being a model.

“I started my career as a professional model at 14. I studied dance from the age of six and attended a college preparatory high school and majored in performing arts. Once I started modeling it seemed like a natural progression into acting,” Moore told OTS Magazine in 2018. “I believe the world is my stage and I’m very comfortable in front of the camera as a result of my background.”

Now, barely two years after giving birth, Moore makes sure to still stunt on Instagram and stay bikini ready. Check out some of her sexiest Instagram moments below:

CASSIUS Gems: 15 Times Kenya Moore Proved She’s Aging Like Fine Wine was originally published on cassiuslife.com