Kim Kardashian and Kanye West may have been separated for years now, but another hallmark of their relationship has been reached.

The two celebs share 4 children together –North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm– and now Ye will have to pay a massive monthly bill in child support. According to CNN, Ye will have to cough up $200,000 a month which adds up to $2.4 million a year.

Kardashian filed for a divorce back in February 2021, citing irreconcilable differences after getting married back in 2014.

In an interview with Vogue earlier this year, Kardashian spoke about the separation.

“For so long, I did what made other people happy. And I think in the last two years I decided, I’m going to make myself happy. And that feels really good,” she told the magazine. “And even if that created changes and caused my divorce, I think it’s important to be honest with yourself about what really makes you happy.”

In September, Ye took ownership of how he’s treated Kim, and even offered an apology as the two learned to co-parent civilly.

“This is the mother of my children, and I apologize for any stress that I have caused, even in my frustration, because God calls me to be stronger,” West told Good Morning America. “I need this person to be less stressed and of the best, sound mind and as calm as possible to be able to raise those children at the end of the day.”

Kim and Kanye have both moved on since the split, as Kim dated Pete Davidson and Kanye has bounced from Julia Fox to being linked to models like Juliana Nalu and Candice Swanepoel.

But once the news of Ye paying child support hit social media, his lyrics from “Gold Digger” rang true.

“Eighteen years, eighteen years. She got one of your kids, got you for eighteen years,” he confidently rapped back in 2005.

See how Twitter’s reacting to the irony in Ye’s lyrics almost 20 years later:

Kanye West To Pay Kim Kardashian $200K A Month In Child Support, Twitter Clowns Him With “Gold Digger” Lyrics was originally published on cassiuslife.com