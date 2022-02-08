King Push: Pusha T Drops New Track “Diet Coke” & Twitter Highly Approves

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

Pusha T last blessed the world with an album with 2018’s Daytona, fully produced by Ye aka Kanye West . The king of coke bars is back with a new track titled “Diet Coke,” reuniting with Yeezy and 88-Keys, and already it appears to be a Twitter favorite.

After a snippet of the track began circulating online by way of Victor Victor Worldwide boss Steven Victor, the hype around the track began to bubble. Most were stunned to see that Pusha T and Ye were together in the clip after chatter that Push was no longer involved with the G.O.O.D. Music label, but those rumors were shut down last month.

In the wee hours of Tuesday morning (Feb. 8), “Diet Coke” went wide with Push and 88-Keys having a lot of fun on Twitter engaging with fans and discussing reactions. Push even took a dig at himself after Spotify’s Carl Chery tweeted, “Pusha T coming up with new coke references will never get old.”

Push fired back with, “Welp this album is abt feeding the conscious mind, I hope you aren’t disappointed…I’m growing up Carl.”

Suffice it to say, “Diet Coke” mostly references the narcotic of note during the addictive chorus from Push but much of the track is just the Virginia rapper flexing his verbal muscles.

From “Diet Coke”:

The flow’s untouched, the drums is tucked

Drive Cullinan when roads get rough

Snows are must, the nose adjust

Young Gs like we Hov and Puff

Best jewelry and hoes we lust

Chanel trinkets and hoes’ll blush

Crush hearts like pretty boys

And we drivin’ pretty toys

Extendos will make plenty noise

You get the picture.

Check out “Diet Coke” at your preferred DSP by following this link. Keep scrolling for reactions from Twitter.

—

King Push: Pusha T Drops New Track “Diet Coke” & Twitter Highly Approves was originally published on hiphopwired.com