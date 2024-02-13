As the saying goes, “Laissez les bon temps rouler!” (“Let the good times roll!”)
It’s officially Mardi Gras, and as folks celebrate in Louisiana and across the country, it’s a great time to celebrate the rich culture of the Pelican State.
Good vibes, great food, and great music are a part of what makes Louisiana so rich in culture. New Orleans, in particular, serves as the epicenter of Southern music culture. From Dixieland jazz to blues & R&B to Hip-Hop and Bounce, there’s no denying that NOLA can get the party started.
So, grab a pączki, put some crawfish in the pot to boil, and vibe to some of our favorite tracks from New Orleans below!
Let The Good Times Roll With These NOLA Jams For Mardi Gras was originally published on foxync.com
1. Louis Armstrong – When The Saints Go Marching In
2. The Hawkettes – Mardi Gras Mambo
3. Rebirth Brass Band – Do Whatcha Wanna
4. Dirty Dozen Brass Band – Ain’t Nothin’ But a Party
5. Trombone Shorty – Where Y’At
6. Choppa – Choppa Style
7. 5th Ward Weebie – What’cha Working It Fa
8. Big Freedia – Explode
9. Hot 8 Brass Band – Big Girl
-
Twitter Reacts to Killer Mike Getting Arrested at The Grammys
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024
-
Drake Trends After The Boy Shows Off The “Boy” In Leaked Video
-
Register Here For The Morning Hustle Thousand Dollar CA$H Grab” Game
-
Usher Strips Down As Spokesmodel For Kim K.’s SKIMS Men…And Social Media Approves
-
Our Favorite Super Bowl Memes, Moments, Music and Random MESS
-
The Strange and Stunning 2024 GRAMMY Fashion
-
Six Things Single’s Can Do on Valentine’s Day