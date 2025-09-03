Meek Mill Claims He’s Building An AI Tool That Will “Change The World,” X Is Not Buying It

Lately, Meek Mill is becoming less known for putting out hits and more for the stuff he says on social media. Based on a recent post on X, formerly Twitter, the Philly rapper is dipping his feet in the AI (artificial intelligence) space.

The “Dreams & Nightmares” crafter is apparently working on an AI tool that he claims will shake up the world. In a post on the social media platform, Elon allegedly sold, the Hip-Hop star wrote, “Working on an AI tool that can change the world lol.”

Now, the “lol” at the end of his post could mean he was joking, because he hasn’t followed up with any additional details on the post on X, but he does seem serious about his next venture.

In response to a follower responding to his by writing “Just another wrapper yappin,” Meek Mill responded, :We gone save this tweet,” strongly indicating that he is working on an AI tool.

Meek Mill Is Not Reading The Room Regarding AI

Meek Milly’s ambition is all good, but clearly, he’s not reading the room because AI isn’t as popular as he may think it is. People have been railing against the technology, specifically because companies are using it to automate tasks that actual human beings would otherwise perform. Plus, the massive amounts of energy required to power AI are harmful to the environment.

Reports of a large supercomputer data center located in a poor, predominantly Black neighborhood in Memphis that is currently poisoning the residents have sparked widespread concern about the use of AI, with many telling people to hit the chill button on asking AI chatbots like Grok or ChatGPT questions because they could be harming people in the process.

Something R&B superstar SZA has been speaking passionately about on her socials.

As usual, Meek Mill is getting roasted on social media; you can see those reactions in the gallery below.

