The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

On the 9th track of the album “Circo Loco” Drake raps, “This bitch lie ’bout getting shots, but she still a stallion/She don’t even get the joke, but she still smiling.”

He doesn’t mention Meg Thee Stallion by name but fans are making a connection between the word Stallion and the pending case that alleges she was shot by Tory Lanez. It was an attempt to make a double entendre about BBLs but Meg responded to the bar and wasn’t happy when he alluded to her in a bar later when rapping, “Shorty say she graduated, she ain’t learn enough/Play your album, track onе, ‘kay, I heard enough.”

Just an hour after the album dropped Meg tweeted about the lyrics saying, “I know I’m very popular but y’all gotta stop attaching weak ass conspiracy theories in bars to my name lol Niggas nor hoes EVER address me or @ me WITH a fact or receipts. I AM CLOUT BITCH keep sucking my pussy.”

In several other tweets, she continued to fire back, urging fans that she will be vindicated once the facts about her getting shot are revealed.

“Stop using my shooting for clout bitch ass Niggas! Since when tf is it cool to joke abt women getting shot ! You niggas especially RAP NIGGAS ARE LAME! Ready to boycott bout shoes and clothes but dog pile on a black woman when she say one of y’all homeboys abused her,” she continued. “And when the mf facts come out remember all y’all hoe ass favorite rappers that stood behind a Nigga that SHOT A FEMALE.”

Twitter isn’t feeling Drake’s attempt to use Meg’s trauma as a playful rap bar and are taking aim at the 6 God. Check out the reactions below.

Meg Thee Stallion Rips Drake For “Her Loss” Lyrics About Tory Lanez Shooting, Twitter Piles On was originally published on cassiuslife.com