Megan Thee Stallion Returns To World In Her Natural Glory, The Hotties Love It

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Megan Thee Stallion took an understandable break from the world, but now she is back and putting us on notice.

The Hot Girl’s leader is back. Megan Thee Stallion ended her social media hiatus during Oscars weekend, showing up at Vanity Fair Oscars Party looking G O O D. Still, she wasn’t done blowing our minds and tantalizing our senses.

She followed up her Oscars Party glam by dropping a series of Instagram photos of herself in a bikini, showing off her killer, toned curves while sporting a more natural look, rocking the hair she was born with and a makeup-less fresh face.

In the first photo, the 28-year-old Houston rapper is rocking a hot pink bikini top while showing off those beautiful natural burls and a fresh face to match.

In the second picture, she is sitting on a bed wearing a colorful cutout Miaou one-piece bathing, giving her fans a very inviting look.

She comes in hot in the third photo in the gallery, rocking some Nike athletic gear while it begs the question, what waist? While showing us that while she was gone from social media, her mental health was not the only thing she was working on during her time away from the limelight.

The Hotties React To All Natural Megan Thee Stallion

The fourth photo is another jaw-dropper as the “Savage” rapper rocks a similar bathing suit while looking gorgeous on a beach.

The hotties immediately noticed the theme and began showering their favorite rapper with compliments.

“Megan thee stallion really disappeared for months and had the audacity to come out looking that fine. The hair .. the dress .. the face.. the body. She slapped me in the face so hard,” one user wrote on Twitter.

Another tweet read, “no one told me megan thee stallion looked like TAHT i never seen her without makeup damn she’s stunning.”

No lies detected.

You can see more reactions to no-makeup, natural-hair Megan Thee Stallion in the gallery below.

—

Photo: Variety / Getty

The post Megan Thee Stallion Returns To World In Her Natural Glory, The Hotties Love It appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

Megan Thee Stallion Returns To World In Her Natural Glory, The Hotties Love It was originally published on hiphopwired.com