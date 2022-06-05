Love Is Dead: Lori Harvey & Michael B. Jordan Split , Twitter Is Ready To Hop In Their DMs

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan Are Headed Back To The Streets

PEOPLE exclusively reports that the 35 -year-old actor and Lori Harvey have officially called it quits after a year and a half of dating a source close to the couple confirmed to the outlet.

According to PEOPLE both Jordan and Harvey are “completely heartbroken” over the split but “still love each other.”

“Michael matured a lot over the course of their relationship and was ready to commit for the long term. He let down his guard with her, opening up emotionally in a romantic relationship for the first time,” the source added. “They had great times together and brought out the best in each other.

The news of the split comes after the couple made their red carpet debut at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party in March. Harvey who is the daughter of Steve Harvey showed up at the Cannes Film Festival by herself posing for flicks on the Final Cut (Coupez!) screening red carpet.

After she returned from France, rumors of trouble in the Jordan and Harvey’s relationship began to float around the internet. The couple celebrated their one-year anniversary in November, a few months after Jordan proudly revealed their relationship to the world on Instagram.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter Michael B. Jordan claimed at the time he “finally found what love was” while in a relationship with Lori Harvey.

When asked why he felt comfortable speaking publicly about his relationship he added: “When I was younger, I don’t know if I could have handled the onslaught of opinions and being picked apart, and also being conscious of what the other person’s going to go through. It takes a special person to deal with that.”

Lori Harvey also opened up about her relationship with Jordan on an episode of The Real that aired back in September.

“We just really balance each other,” Harvey explained. “I really do believe in the statement when they say, ‘When you know you know.’ And I think that really applies to our situation and we just have a really good time together.”

Harvey and her dating life have always been the talk of social media. The model/influencer has been linked to Sean Diddy Combs, Combs’ son Justin, Trey Songz, and Future. Many believed that she did in fact find the one with Michael B. Jordan, but that seems to no longer be the case.

Now, unfortunately, we have had Jordan and Harvey on to the list of shocking celebrity breakups that include Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet plus Devon Franklin and Meagan Good.

As expected, social media is REACTING and you can see all of the hilarious tweets in the gallery below.

Love Is Dead: Lori Harvey & Michael B. Jordan Split , Twitter Is Ready To Hop In Their DMs was originally published on cassiuslife.com