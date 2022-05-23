Meet Moses Ingram, One of The Inquisitors Who Will Be Giving Obi-Wan Kenobi Fits

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

Well Hello There

It’s almost time to head back to a “galaxy far, far away” for the new Disney+ original Star Wars series Obi-Wan Kenobi . In it, we catch up with the titular hero who will be hunted by a group of force using Jedi hunters. A newcomer to the Star Wars franchise, Moses Ingram, will be one of them.

Obi-Wan Kenobi will mark the return of Ewan McGregor as Luke Skywalker’s mentor, and he won’t be the only familiar face… well, sort of. Hayden Christensen is also coming back as Annakin Skywalker, aka Darth Vader.

But for this series, the Sith Lord will be the least of Kenobi’s worries. The Inquisitors, commanded by Vader but led by the Grand Inquisitor (Rupert Friend), will be on Kenobi’s tail as he tries to keep a young Luke Skywalker safe and stay alive.

One of the Inquisitors who is the talk of Twitter (Black Twitter specifically) is Reva Sevander, also known as the Third Sister, played by Moses Ingram (Queens Gambit). Sevander, a “former Jedi,” lured to the dark side of the force and is now taking orders from Vader following the infamous “Order 66.”

Ingram spoke with ComicBook.com about being Darth Vader’s right hand and being tasked with dealing with Kenobi and her willingness to serve her master.

“She’s a subordinate of Darth Vader. And so she aims to please, you know?” Ingram explained. “She wants to be first out in front. She plays the offense, and you know, Darth Vader is terrifying, the shoulders are so broad, and the head is so big on that costume. It’s intimidating. It’s a little intimidating.”

Ingram also spoke on being able to give Sevander more of a backstory but stopped short of revealing to Comicbook.com if her character’s backstory will be fully fleshed out in Obi-Wan Kenobi.

“Well, me, for any character I get the privilege of bringing to life, I love to build a rich backstory for myself,” Ingram continued. “It’s just like a nice little private gem that I get to carry through the whole thing. And so for me, yes, it’s hard to say what fans will think but I hope, I hope they enjoy it.”

Ingram’s Sevander won’t be the only Inquisitor chasing Ben Kenobi. Sung Kang’s Fifth Brother will join the Third Sister and other Inquisitors yet to be seen.

Obi-Wan Kenobi is shaping up to be another hit for Disney+ following The Mandolorian and The Book of Boba Fett. It also looks like we’re finally getting a Black Star Wars character that’s not just a diversity and inclusion placeholder.

The first two episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi begin streaming on Disney+ on May 27.

