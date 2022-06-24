HomeCelebrity News

NBA Draft: Highlights For Every Player Selected in the First Round

 
The Morning Hustle Jacquees BacCation Graphics/Cash Money Logo
The Morning Hustle Featured Video
CLOSE

NBA Draft 2022 at Barclays Center in NY

Source: Anadolu Agency / Getty


The 2022 NBA Draft kicked went down last night (Thursday, June 23) in Brooklyn’s Barclays Center. While the top five players may not have gone in the order everyone was expecting, there were enough twists and turns throughout the night to keep even the most nonchalant basketball fans on the edge of their seat.

Putting on a show is one thing the NBA is an expert of, and this year’s draft certainly didn’t dissapoint. Well… unless you’re a Knicks fan. But if you’re like most people, you probably aren’t very familiar with several of the young ballers who finally made their NBA dreams come true.

That’s all about to change.

There’s an old saying about falling in love with athlete’s based on their highlight footage; something to the effect of ‘You never see a player’s lowlights in their highlight tape’. Which, well is true! But it doesn’t make combing through the tape any less fun!

So check out the next generation of NBA athlete here, before we’re able to watch these young boys flex on that NBA hardwood!

NBA Draft: Highlights For Every Player Selected in the First Round  was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

1. Orlando Magic: PF Paolo Banchero, Duke

2. Oklahoma City Thunder: C Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga

3. Houston Rockets: PF Jabari Smith, Auburn

4. Sacramento Kings: PF Keegan Murray, Iowa

5. Detroit Pistons: SG Jaden Ivey, Purdue

6. Indiana Pacers: SG Bennedict Mathurin, Arizona

7. Portland Trail Blazers: SG Shaedon Sharpe, Kentucky

8. New Orleans Pelicans (from Lakers): SG Dyson Daniels, G League

9. San Antonio Spurs: SF Jeremy Sochan, Baylor

10. Washington Wizards: SF Johnny Davis, Wisconsin

11. Oklahoma City Thunder (from Knicks): SF Ousmane Dieng, France

12. Oklahoma City Thunder (from Clippers): SF Jalen Williams, Santa Clara

13. Detroit Pistons (from Hornets via Knicks): C Jalen Duren, Memphis

14. Cleveland Cavaliers: SF Ochai Agbaji, Kansas

15. Charlotte Hornets (via Pelicans): C Mark Williams, Duke

16. Atlanta Hawks: SF AJ Griffin, Duke

17. Houston Rockets (via Nets): PF Tari Eason, LSU

18. Chicago Bulls: SF Dalen Terry, Arizona

19. Memphis Grizzlies (from Timberwolves): PF Jake LaRavia, Wake Forest

20. San Antonio Spurs (from Raptors): SF Malaki Branham, Ohio State

21. Denver Nuggets: SF Christian Braun, Kansas

22. Minnesota Timberwolves (from Jazz via Grizzlies): C Walker Kessler, Auburn

23. Memphis Grizzlies (from 76ers): SG David Roddy, Colorado State

24. Milwaukee Bucks: SF MarJon Beauchamp, G League

25. San Antonio Spurs (from Celtics): SG Blake Wesley, Notre Dame

26. Minnesota Timberwolves (from Mavericks via Rockets): SF Wendell Moore, Duke

27. Miami Heat: SF Nikola Jovic, Serbia

28. Golden State Warriors: PF Patrick Baldwin Jr., Milwaukee

29. Houston Rockets (from Grizzlies via Timberwolves): PG TyTy Washington Jr., Kentucky

30. Denver Nuggets (from Suns via Thunder): SF Peyton Watson, UCLA

More From TheMorningHustle

Leave a Reply

Close