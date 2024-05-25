Listen Live
News

Nicki Minaj Arrested In Amsterdam While On Instagram Live

Published on May 25, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

 
Morning Hustle 2024 Cash Grab Graphics (Jan '24)
The Morning Hustle Featured Video
CLOSE
The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Arrivals

Source: Gotham / Getty

Nicki Minaj Arrested In Amsterdam While On Instagram Live

Nicki Minaj has been arrested for carrying drugs in Amsterdam while traveling on her Pink Friday 2 tour. The 41-year-old rap veteran was filming on Instagram Live during the incident.

Keep reading to see some of Nicki’s tweets and reactions from fans on social media.

Before the arrest, Minaj was live tweeting on X (formerly Twitter) about the incident. In one post she wrote, “This is how they plant things in your luggage”.

From AllHipHop:

According to a video posted to social media, the diamond-selling rapper was arrested in The Netherlands on suspicion of drug possession or, as she claimed “pre-rolls.” The clip, filmed by Minaj, shows her being confronted by police and demanding a lawyer.

Nicki later replied to one of the authorities, “So I’m under arrest? Under arrest for what? I need a lawyer ’cause I don’t know where I’m going.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Nicki Minaj Arrested In Amsterdam While On Instagram Live  was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

More From TheMorningHustle

Leave a Reply

Trending Stories

Atlanta Investor Claims GloRilla Stole Six Figures of His Money

syleena johnson

Syleena Johnson talks Age Gaps, Industry Facts, and New Single ‘Black Balloon’

Techno Is Black Music: How Detroiters Are Keeping The True Legacy Of Techno Alive

Nick Cannon Teams Up With Amazon Studios To Give Men A “Safe Space & Brave Place” With New Show ‘Counsel Culture’

Public Enemy, Ghostface Killah Join DJ Cassidy’s Vegas Residency

Beyoncé, Big Freedia Accused Of Stealing “Break My Soul” Lyric In New Lawsuit

Ticketmaster’s Parent Company, Live Nation, Sued In Major Monopoly Lawsuit

‘The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill’ Tops Apple Music’s 100 Best Albums of All Time List

View All

The Morning Hustle

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close