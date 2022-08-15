THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

Today (August 15) was officially “Hussle Day” in LA, and the occasion was marked in a big way.

On what would’ve been his 37th birthday, rapper and entrepreneur Nipsey Hussle was honored with a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Hundreds of fans joined Hussle’s family and friends for the unveiling on Hollywood Boulevard. As reported by NBC News, Nipsey’s grandmother, Margaret Boutte, accepted the star on the family’s behalf. Meanwhile, Nipsey’s life partner, actress Lauren London, shared brief remarks, along with his sister, Sarah Smith.

“I think I speak for the entire city of L.A. when I say that we’ve always known Hussle was destined for greatness,” London said. “This moment only amplifies this for us. Nip would’ve been honored by this moment.”

Added Smith: “Nip the Great, look at who you are, look at what you did. I’m in awe but I’m not surprised. You’ve been a star in my eyes, the family’s eyes, God’s eyes, far before the accolades caught up. You’ve affected the lives of so many in the realist ways — the realist ways, the realist ways. You’ve been a pillar in our family, in the community.”

Check out some photos of this momentous occasion below!

Happy Heavenly Birthday! #TheMarathonContinues

Nipsey Hussle Honored With Posthumous Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame was originally published on hiphopnc.com