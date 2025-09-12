No Surprise, Donald Trump Fails To Unite The Country Following Charlie Kirk’s Assassination, Delivers Despicable Speech From The Oval Office

Donald Trump wasted no time addressing the nation following the assassination of controversial right-wing figure Charlie Kirk, and as expected, the “divider-in-chief” lived up to that nickname.

Orange Mussolini had one job, and of course, he couldn’t do it. After the country witnessed the assassination of Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University, the first stop of his “Prove Me Wrong” tour, Trump hopped in front of the camera in the Oval Office.

Instead of uniting the country, he did more damage by delivering what many are calling a disgusting speech, full of the same language Kirk loved to use when delivering his speeches.

Without a shred of evidence about the shooter, Trump instead opted to immediately blame Democrats for what happened to Kirk, accusing them of comparing “wonderful Americans like Charlie to Nazis and the world’s worst mass murderers and criminals.”

Unsurprisingly, he also failed to bring up moments of right-wing sympathizers attacking Democrats, not even mentioning the recent political assassination of Rep. Melissa Hortman in Minnesota, basically putting all of the blame on Democrats, while vowing to find those directly responsible.

“This kind of rhetoric is directly responsible for the terrorism that we’re seeing in our country today, and it must stop right now,” Trump said.

Social Media Blasts Donald Trump For Delivering A “Disgusting Speech”

Immediately, Trump was blasted for what many are calling a disgusting, divisive, and partisan address to the nation.

“What an absolutely disgusting speech from the Oval Office,” Republicans Against Trump said in a post on X, formerly Twitter. “Trump is truly incapable of uniting the American people, even in times of tragedy. Disgraceful.”

“In his Oval Office address on political violence, Trump lists the attempt on his life, the Scalise shooting, and attacks on ICE agents,” Max Berger, co-founder of the Momentum Training Institute, said in a post on Bluesky. “He does not mention Jan 6th, the attack on the Pelosi family, the Hortman murders, the kidnapping attempt on Gretchen Whitmer, or the fire at Gov Shapiro’s house.

No lies detected.

You can see more reactions in the gallery below.

No Surprise, Donald Trump Fails To Unite The Country Following Charlie Kirk’s Assassination, Delivers Despicable Speech From The Oval Office was originally published on hiphopwired.com

