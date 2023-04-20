Arts & Entertainment

Non-Verified Twitter Responds To Platform Removing Legacy Blue Checkmarks

Published on April 20, 2023

Twitter And Elon Musk Photo Illustrations

Source: NurPhoto / Getty


Well, today may be the beginning of the end of Twitter as we know it.

Today, as warned by the Twitter Verified account, the platform has started removing verified legacy checkmarks. Once upon a time, those checkmarks served as verification for celebrities, notable public figures, and official media platforms.

Now, Twitter’s “HTIC” (Head Twit in Charge) Elon Musk has sunset the verified legacy badges and informed the masses that you can only get a blue checkmark with a subscription to Twitter Blue for $8 a month. Organizations looking to be verified can apply for an organization subscription (for $1000 a month).

Needless to say, Musk’s attempt to make a money grab out of verifying who’s really on Twitter is not going as well as he has hoped, as several members of the “formally verified” are seemingly refusing to cough up the money for the blue check. And the rest of us common folk are having a good laugh.

Check out some of the hoopla (including some celebrity reactions) below!

